Heinz respond to man’s “diabolical” Guinness and tomato soup drink

Lauren Lewis
A man on TikTok showed off a gross concoction he made consisting of Guinness beer and a can of tomato soup, prompting a response from Heinz themselves.

Although the video hasn’t blown up yet, those of 22,000 viewers who have seen it were absolutely disgusted by the combination. The TikToker in question, Ben Stanford, regularly posts bizarre food content – but this may have been the strangest yet. 

Ben tips the contents of a Co-op own brand (popular UK supermarket) tomato soup into a Guinness glass, then proceeds to pour the alcoholic beverage over the back of a spoon.

“Perfect one for you students out there who are getting ready to go out and want pre-drinks but you also need a nice, cheap meal with it,” he joked before downing the whole contents of the glass. 

He also had a bowl at the ready, presumably in case the combination caused him to throw up.

Amusingly, Ben actually thought that it tasted okay. 

People in the comments section were completely grossed out, to say the least, writing: “This is an absolutely diabolical concoction.”

“We used to drink this combo in the trenches during WW1 – brings back memories son,” another joked. 

Popular soup brand Heinz replied to the video, interrogating Ben about why he’d chosen a different brand for his Guinness experiment, asking: “Where’s the Heinz?”

Some commenters had some ideas for his next video, suggesting “Mint sauce and Guinness,” and “Horseradish and Guinness.”

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen some highly questionable food combinations circling TikTok. In May’s most recent fast food trend, several TikTokers are combining Dr. Pepper and jarred pickles.

