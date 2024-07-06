TikTok star Mikaela Testa rushed to hospital after attempting water fast

Popular TikToker and Instagram influencer Mikaela Testa ended up in a hospital after she attempted a ‘water fast.’

Content creator Mikaela Testa announced to her 935,000 Instagram followers that she was rushed to the hospital with a nasty case of appendicitis and warned them against fasting.

“The nurse just told me I can’t actually eat anything at all and before I came I had already fasted for 24 hours,” the Australian influencer explained in her Instagram story.

“Think of this next time you want to attempt a water fast from Reddit. I’m starving and all I want is some chicken tendies,” the 24-year-old added.

She also shared a photo of herself with an intravenous drip in her arm. In another image, the TikToker is sitting in a hospital bed, holding a white cup filled with yellow liquid. “My 0 calorie dinner,” she captioned it.

Water fasting is when you eat no food and only drink water. People water fast for various reasons, including weight loss, spiritual or religious purposes, or to address specific health issues.

While Mikaela didn’t explain why she was attempting to water fast, back in 2022, she refused to eat for 48 hours after being body-shamed online by another content creator. She also told her 2.4 million TikTok followers that she’s struggled with an ED.

“I have not left the house in a week since that [fat shaming] comment was made, because I don’t like what I look like and I don’t want to be seen by anyone,” she said in her video.

“I struggled with an eating disorder between the ages of 16 to 21 and it was one of the reasons why I got my surgery because I thought it would fix whatever was wrong with my brain. The last thing that I wanted was for this to be resurfaced and brought back because I don’t know how to fix it.”