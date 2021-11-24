TikToker goes viral for refusing to wear shoes in stores

A barefoot TikToker has gone viral after showcasing her reasoning for refusing to wear shoes in stores or even outside, referring to footwear as “feet prisons.”

It’s not uncommon to see stores have signs saying “no shirt, no shoes, no service,” but for TikToker Alicellani, she doesn’t care at all and didn’t pussyfoot around the reason why.

In a popular clip that has been viewed over 1 million times, Alice explained why she refuses to wear shoes even though she realizes she’s putting her body at risk by doing so.

TikToker goes barefoot in Target

“Though I have yet to step in anything sharp, I know that one day I inevitably will step on glass,” she said as a montage of her walking barefoot outside and in stores played. “And I know it will hurt yes, but not as bad as the severe foot pain from wearing feet prisons has caused me.”

The anti-shoe TikToker claimed she experiences the world differently by not wearing shoes and compared it to wearing noise-canceling headphones or a blindfold throughout life.

“Think about everything you’re missing out on when you wear shoes,” she said. “Especially right after it rains.”

According to Alice, she doesn’t wear shoes for the same reason she doesn’t take Tylenol, saying that, “they want us disconnected from our mind, body, soul and the earth so they can sell us products.”

Alice’s barefoot shenanigans aren’t limited to the one video either, as she others, such as one of her in Target, reacting to being the only one without shoes on.

For her sake, we can only hope she doesn’t end up suffering any injuries or infections, but at least she seems to be enjoying her adventures in the wild.