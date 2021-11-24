Woman goes viral on TikTok after boyfriend sends her home in Uber over her outfit

A woman is going viral on TikTok after tearfully explaining that her boyfriend sent her home in an Uber over a disagreement about the clothes she was going to wear to his work event.

Dress code is key when it comes to attending events. Is it a black-tie affair or more of a business casual brunch? Knowing how to dress for any given get-together can make or break a night out… but one couple’s disagreement over clothing choices ended in tears.

TikToker Nikki Jabs is going viral on social media for her spat with her now ex-boyfriend, who invited her to a work event to celebrate the opening of a new retail store he worked at.

Advertisement

Jabs claimed that, throughout the past few weeks, her boyfriend had been making small comments about the way she was dressed, saying that he preferred her to dress down and present herself more casually.

Click here if TikTok fails to load.

The night of the event, Jabs said that her boyfriend “couldn’t stop staring” at her, leading her to ask him what was up. The boyfriend purportedly had an issue with the way she was dressed, seeming to hint that she was too dolled up for the event.

Finally, Jabs said: “I’m either going like this, or I’m not going at all.” This seemed to be a decent enough compromise for her boyfriend, who replied, “Well, then can I call you an Uber?”

Advertisement

Click here if TikTok fails to load.

Jabs uploaded a few teary photos to TikTok inside of her Uber on the way home. She then claimed that she packed up all of her belongings she’d left in his house and moved back into her van, where she lives with her pet cat.

Jabs’ outfit of the night was a cropped, scoop-neck blouse with puffy sleeves and a pair of high waisted pants tied with a ribbon — but the TikToker claims her boyfriend thought the fit was “too revealing for his work function,” to which he was wearing a pair of joggers and running shoes.

Advertisement

Click here if TikTok fails to load.

Her videos about the spat have gone viral on TikTok, amassing millions of views over the past week. While she’s received plenty of support, others accuse Jabs of being too high maintenance — to which she replied with reminders that she literally lives in a van without hot water.

Jabs’ van lifestyle and unique story have caught the attention of netizens all over social media, earning the TikToker spots in news outlets across the globe… something she seems fairly amused about after dodging an incompatible partnership in spite of the hurtful situation.