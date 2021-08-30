Logan Paul calls for boxing rule change after Jake Paul vs Woodley

YouTuber Logan Paul is calling for some major changes to the sport of boxing after seeing the judge’s scorecards for his brother Jake’s split-decision victory over former UFC champion Tryon Woodley.

On August 29, Jake Paul shocked the boxing world by securing a win over Woodley in what was his greatest challenge yet.

Having won his last few matches by knockout, this was the first time Jake was pushed to the later rounds and even lost some in the process according to the judges in the extremely controversial bout.

All three judges scored the fight differently, with one even giving the win to Tyron, believing he had won every round following the third.

The subjectivity in boxing is honestly ridiculous & this sport needs an adjustment. I’m looking at the variation in the judge’s score cards & they’re all vastly different interpretations of the same fight. How is this possible pic.twitter.com/1YxCgkiIz4 — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) August 30, 2021

Logan Paul took an issue with the scoring and believes that something needs to be done to prevent such ‘ridiculous subjectivity’ in the future.

“The subjectivity in boxing is honestly ridiculous and this sport needs an adjustment,” he slammed, posting a screenshot of the judge’s scorecards on Twitter.

Two judges gave Jake the win 77-75 and 79-74 while one scored the contest 77-75 for Woodley.

What Logan really took issue with, however, is how so many rounds were scored so radically different. Amusingly, the judges who gave Jake the win felt he lost rounds that the judge who gave Tyron the victory believed he actually won.

“I’m looking at the variation in the judge’s scorecards and they’re all vastly different interpretations of the same fight. How is this possible?” the bewildered Paul asked.

It’s unclear exactly what changes the YouTuber would want to see made to the sport to result in less subjectivity and while it’s unlikely that any massive adjustments will be made, it’s clear he wasn’t too pleased with the decision despite Jake’s victory.