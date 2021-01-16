TikToker Giulia Amato calls out fans over constant Addison Rae comparisons - Dexerto

TikTok star Giulia Amato has hit out at fans on TikTok for constantly comparing her to Addison Rae and other influencers, claiming that it feels like she has been “given a different identity.”

Since launching her channel in April 2019, 17-year-old Giulia Amato has made a name for herself on TikTok. As well as having an impressive 1.8 million followers, her content — which includes dances, lip-syncing and POVs — has helped her amass nearly 55 million likes on the app.

However, with many fans noticing Amato’s striking resemblance to TikTok superstar Addison Rae, her comments are often flooded with comparisons, and she’s faced accusations of copying Rae in the past.

For example, in October, Amato was accused of “copying” Addison Rae after dying her hair back to its natural brunette color shortly after Rae dyed her own hair brown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by First Ever Tiktok Shaderoom (@tiktokroom)

In this TikTok, it is clear that Amato has had enough of the comparisons. She captioned the clip, “my name is Giulia Amato and I don’t want to be compared to other people everyday.”

Clearly referencing the Addison Rae comparisons, Amato continued: “So by now, you guys all know who I’m compared to. I don’t want to say her name because I don’t want it to look like I’m using her name to get clout for this video, but you guys know who I’m talking about.”

Read More: James Charles sparks heated beef with rapper Asian Doll

She elaborated even further: “My videos were, at first, filled with a lot of hate, with a lot of people comparing us, and that I can handle.”

“But I feel like it’s become a trend t0 give me different identities.”

Noting how she’s recently been compared to a “mix” of Rae and “two or four” other high-profile TikTok stars, Amato asserted in the video that, contrary to accusations in the comments, she has never had cosmetic surgery or other treatments done to her face.

Sympathizing with Amato’s frustrations, fans on Instagram showed their support. One user said in a comment that got over 4,000 likes that “they are both gorgeous,” while another user said that fans should stop comparing because “we are all beautiful and have our own blessings, so no need to be jealous of each other.”

It appears that Amato has since deleted the TikTok from her account.