TikToker Giulia Amato calls out fans over constant Addison Rae comparisons - Dexerto

TikToker Giulia Amato calls out fans over constant Addison Rae comparisons

Published: 16/Jan/2021 22:09

by Charlotte Colombo
Instagram: Giulia Amato/Addison Rae

TikTok star Giulia Amato has hit out at fans on TikTok for constantly comparing her to Addison Rae and other influencers, claiming that it feels like she has been “given a different identity.”

Since launching her channel in April 2019, 17-year-old Giulia Amato has made a name for herself on TikTok. As well as having an impressive 1.8 million followers, her content — which includes dances, lip-syncing and POVs — has helped her amass nearly 55 million likes on the app.

However, with many fans noticing Amato’s striking resemblance to TikTok superstar Addison Rae, her comments are often flooded with comparisons, and she’s faced accusations of copying Rae in the past.

For example, in October, Amato was accused of “copying” Addison Rae after dying her hair back to its natural brunette color shortly after Rae dyed her own hair brown.

In this TikTok, it is clear that Amato has had enough of the comparisons. She captioned the clip, “my name is Giulia Amato and I don’t want to be compared to other people everyday.”

Clearly referencing the Addison Rae comparisons, Amato continued: “So by now, you guys all know who I’m compared to. I don’t want to say her name because I don’t want it to look like I’m using her name to get clout for this video, but you guys know who I’m talking about.”

She elaborated even further: “My videos were, at first, filled with a lot of hate, with a lot of people comparing us, and that I can handle.”

“But I feel like it’s become a trend t0 give me different identities.”

Instagram: Addison Rae
Amato said in the TikTok that she finds herself being constantly compared to Addison Rae, who is currently starring in a remake of the movie ‘She’s All That.’

Noting how she’s recently been compared to a “mix” of Rae and “two or four” other high-profile TikTok stars, Amato asserted in the video that, contrary to accusations in the comments, she has never had cosmetic surgery or other treatments done to her face.

Sympathizing with Amato’s frustrations, fans on Instagram showed their support. One user said in a comment that got over 4,000 likes that “they are both gorgeous,” while another user said that fans should stop comparing because “we are all beautiful and have our own blessings, so no need to be jealous of each other.”

It appears that Amato has since deleted the TikTok from her account.

FBE founders Benny & Rafi Fine called out by staff for “toxic workplace”

Published: 16/Jan/2021 19:54

by Charlotte Colombo
YouTube: Fine Brothers Entertainment

Benny and Rafi Fine, the two creators behind the FBE (Fine Brothers entertainment) brand have come back into the spotlight today a year after they stepped back from FBE after former employees publicly accused them of racism and a “toxic” working environment.

In an investigative article by Insider, 26 former employees spoke out about their experiences working for FBE. The company’s former head of casting, Steve Caustey, revealed that the Fine brothers used a three-tier system to rank their “reactors”, and demanded that at least 33% of the people in their “react” videos involved people in the top tier before an episode could be made.

Causey told Insider that there were “more white people at the top” of the tier, which meant that episodes ended up being predominately white.

He said in an interview with them: “It was noticeable, but I don’t think it was intentional. I feel like it might’ve started as unconscious bias, but after a time enough people brought it up that it should have been addressed.”

A former researcher told Insider that FBE staff “profit from the idea that they’re diverse without valuing it authentically. They try to capitalize and commercialize on it as much as they can.”

FBE’s lawyers said to Insider that race wasn’t a factor in decisions such as tiers and video thumbnails, with a spokesperson adding that the Fine brothers “have always endeavored to feature a majority of underrepresented voices in FBE’s content.”

What happened with FBE last year?

In June 2020, a video resurfaced of a comedy sketch Benny Fine did with fellow YouTuber Shane Dawson, wherein Benny was wearing blackface. The footage went viral and led to the two founders receiving extreme backlash.

High profile members of their ‘React’ series, such as Kennedy Zimet, made the decision to leave the channel after the footage went viral, with Zimet saying in a statement shared to Twitter that they felt “blindsided and flat out used, especially since they have not owned up to their actions by apologizing publicly or to their black cast members.”

This led to Mark Plier, who claimed to be a former producer for FBE, to claim on Twitter that the Fine brothers “wanted to benefit from the “diversity” but not benefit diversity”, alleging that YouTube video thumbnails with more than one BAME person were frequently turned down by the pair.

He also claimed that they “would frequently ask for the person of color to be on the right of the thumbnail and not the left, our only conclusion as to why that would be is the left person is the first one you’d see and thus the first impression.”

In further Tweets, Plier alleged that “the culture was so entrenched and they were so unwilling to hear our demands for changes that employee turnover became larger than the company’s actual size in just the 3 years I was there.”

The brothers released a statement apologizing for their “terrible errors of judgment” and ultimately decided to take a step back from the FBE company following the backlash.