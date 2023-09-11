Woman becomes one of TikTok’s most-liked creators and no one knows why

A woman on TikTok was stunned to see she had over 8 billion likes on the platform, making her one of the site’s most-liked creators thanks to an apparent glitch.

TikTok’s most famous creators have become household names by this point. Influencers like Charli D’Amelio, Bella Poarch, and more are so famous that they’ve even gotten their own reality shows and music careers.

However, one woman found herself among the site’s upper echelon of creators, leaving userse totally shocked and confused by the situation.

Article continues after ad

At present, TikTok’s most-liked accounts are held by the likes of Charli D’Amelio and Addison Rae… but TikToker Krissy Malloy has also entered the fray.

Article continues after ad

Who is Krissi Malloy? Woman accidentally becomes TikTok’s second most-liked creator

Krissi Malloy is a somewhat prominent TikToker with over one million followers on the video-sharing app.

She often posts uplifting videos in her series called ‘Restoring Faith in Humanity,’ where she shares clips of wholesome events like animals getting rescued from dire situations or people giving back to their communities.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

However, Malloy has also been listed as one of TikTok’s most-liked accounts… and that’s because, at the time of writing, she boasts over 8 billion likes on the app.

Currently, there’s no explanation why she’s gotten so many likes without achieving viral fame like Charli and Addison, but many commenters are chalking it up to a simple glitch in TikTok’s system — which would make sense, if not for the fact that she’s held this position for a whopping three years now.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Krissi herself seems baffled by the whole situation and has even poked fun at her title in a few videos, saying that she’s not a “TikTok star” in spite of her like count on the app.

Whatever the reason may be, Krissi’s wholesome content is certainly a breath of fresh air regardless of the supposed glitch seemingly affecting her account.

For a full list of TikTok’s most followed creators, check out our hub right here on Dexerto.