Addison Rae mocked for “ruining” Lady Gaga’s unreleased demo track

Addison Rae has been mocked by fans after releasing her EP ‘AR,’ where she sampled one of Lady Gaga’s unreleased songs.

Addison Rae is known for being one of TikTok’s most-followed users, as she has gained the likes of at least 88 million fans on the social media platform.

She’s also dipped her toes in acting, starring in films like the remake of ‘She’s All That,’ as well as the upcoming horror movie ‘Thanksgiving’ alongside actor Patrick Dempsey.

Rae has also gambled her entertainment skills by debuting her first song in 2021 and most recently, an EP titled after her initials ‘AR.’

However, fans have noticed one small tidbit about her EP that has them mocking her instead of sharing their support for the TikTok star.

Instagram: addisonraee Addison Rae released her five-song EP titled ‘AR’ and received backlash for sampling a Lady Gaga song.

Addison Rae fans call her sampled Lady Gaga song a publicity stunt

Though Rae debuted her singing voice in 2021 with her single ‘Obsessed,’ she has since released her first EP on August 18 this year.

Rae’s EP consists of five songs and showcases a soft and mellow pop sound with an expansive vocal range by Rae.

Though some fans are saying that Rae’s EP is all they’re listening to, others have mocked the new singer for sampling a Lady Gaga song and essentially “ruining” it.

The third song on ‘AR,’ which is ‘Nothing On (But the Radio),’ is reportedly one of Gaga’s unreleased songs from 2010 when she was recording for her album ‘Born This Way.’

The demo track never made it into Gaga’s album at the time, but it was leaked for enough fans to hear it and compare it to Rae’s ‘Nothing On (But the Radio).’

Since hearing the song, fans of both Gaga and Rae have mocked Rae for her rendition of Gaga’s demo, saying, “Jesus, the autotune is making me nauseous.”

While another commented, “Where is Gaga’s Vibe??? This song was killed and hard. RIP ‘Nothing On (But the Radio).’

Others continued to shade Rae, saying, “Even with this person singing, it’s so clear it was meant for Gaga. Money doesn’t equal talent— as we clearly see.”

Some even regarded the song release as a publicity stunt for more views on her EP, saying, “She clearly knows that the Gaga song is going to get her free promo and is using it in her favor right now to push her career and be noticed lol. She knows Gaga fans are looking. It is a good strategy.”

Rae hasn’t commented on the comments about recording over Gaga’s 2010 demo track. It’s also unknown what the TikToker will dive into next. As for now, she’s soaking in the moment of releasing her first EP, as she recently posted a photo dump to Instagram with a caption composed of her song lyrics, “This boom boom bass to die for.”

