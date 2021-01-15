James Charles sparks heated beef with rapper Asian Doll over makeup artist fees - Dexerto

YouTube star and makeup mogul James Charles has started some unexpected beef with rapper Asian Doll after she made a divisive tweet over the price some makeup artists charge for their work.

James Charles is known for getting into the occasional Twitter spat with high-profile celebrities; in August 2020, the YouTuber called out music artist Alicia Keys for her then-unreleased skincare line, which he mistakenly interpreted as another celebrity cash-grab in the makeup biz. (This was not the case.)

Now, it seems that Charles has struck up a feud with none other than Dallas-based rapper Asian Doll — the first female rapper to be signed to Gucci Mane’s very own record label, 1017 Eskimo Records.

It all started over a post Asian Doll made on January 15, where she took issue with makeup artists charging hefty fees for their services.

“If you charge over $150 to do a face of makeup, you can go to hell, respectfully,” she wrote.

Charles was quick to clap back: “What a stupid tweet. One foundation can cost $50, artists have to buy EVERY SHADE for their kit, & thats just the first step…Either pay an artist’s rate for their time & skill, do it yourself, OR get it done at a counter and risk looking busted.”

It seems that Charles’ reply has sparked an avalanche of backlash against him from Asian Doll’s fans, with many accusing him of overstepping his bounds.

Charles has apparently messed with the wrong rapper, as Asian Doll was also quick to fire shots at the beauty guru in a series of additional tweets.

“What a dumb a** to be in my business replying to something that has absolutely nothing to do with you. I’m having a debate about HOOD PRICES baby, stay over there in HOLLYWOOD where they having you looking GHOST,” she wrote — most likely referring to the infamous photo of James Charles wearing foundation several shades lighter than his natural skin tone.

What a dumb ass to be in my business replying to something that has absolutely nothing to do with you… im having a debate about HOOD PRICES Baby stay over there in HOLLYWOOD where they having you looking GHOST 👻 https://t.co/sXcvM637Ui — Queen Von (@AsianDaBrattt) January 15, 2021

“Literally stop robbing the poor,” the rapper added in a now-deleted reply. “All I’m saying is people shouldn’t have to pay over $150 for a face, DATS IT!”

It seems that Asian Doll’s post has stirred up quite the debate regarding the value and pricing of makeup artists’ time and work in her comments section — but James’ involvement in the conversation has sparked another kind of conversation, altogether.