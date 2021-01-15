 James Charles sparks heated beef with rapper Asian Doll over makeup artist fees - Dexerto
James Charles sparks heated beef with rapper Asian Doll over makeup artist fees

Published: 15/Jan/2021 23:17

by Virginia Glaze
James Charles feuds with Asian Doll
Instagram: @asiandabrat, @jamescharles

James Charles

YouTube star and makeup mogul James Charles has started some unexpected beef with rapper Asian Doll after she made a divisive tweet over the price some makeup artists charge for their work.

James Charles is known for getting into the occasional Twitter spat with high-profile celebrities; in August 2020, the YouTuber called out music artist Alicia Keys for her then-unreleased skincare line, which he mistakenly interpreted as another celebrity cash-grab in the makeup biz. (This was not the case.)

Now, it seems that Charles has struck up a feud with none other than Dallas-based rapper Asian Doll — the first female rapper to be signed to Gucci Mane’s very own record label, 1017 Eskimo Records.

It all started over a post Asian Doll made on January 15, where she took issue with makeup artists charging hefty fees for their services.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Queen Von (@asiandabrat)

“If you charge over $150 to do a face of makeup, you can go to hell, respectfully,” she wrote.

Charles was quick to clap back: “What a stupid tweet. One foundation can cost $50, artists have to buy EVERY SHADE for their kit, & thats just the first step…Either pay an artist’s rate for their time & skill, do it yourself, OR get it done at a counter and risk looking busted.”

It seems that Charles’ reply has sparked an avalanche of backlash against him from Asian Doll’s fans, with many accusing him of overstepping his bounds.

Charles has apparently messed with the wrong rapper, as Asian Doll was also quick to fire shots at the beauty guru in a series of additional tweets.

“What a dumb a** to be in my business replying to something that has absolutely nothing to do with you. I’m having a debate about HOOD PRICES baby, stay over there in HOLLYWOOD where they having you looking GHOST,” she wrote — most likely referring to the infamous photo of James Charles wearing foundation several shades lighter than his natural skin tone.

“Literally stop robbing the poor,” the rapper added in a now-deleted reply. “All I’m saying is people shouldn’t have to pay over $150 for a face, DATS IT!”

It seems that Asian Doll’s post has stirred up quite the debate regarding the value and pricing of makeup artists’ time and work in her comments section — but James’ involvement in the conversation has sparked another kind of conversation, altogether.

Twitch star Sykkuno officially reveals he’s moving to Las Vegas after dropping hints

Published: 15/Jan/2021 21:50

by Virginia Glaze
Sykkuno reveals he's moving to Las Vegas
Instagram: @sykkuwu / Mike Boening, Unsplash.com

Sykkuno

Twitch superstar ‘Sykkuno’ has seen an explosive rise to internet stardom in the past few months, and after dropping a few hints that he’s making major life changes, has officially revealed he’s moving house.

Sykkuno’s is a unique and surprising case in online fame; while he’s been making content since 2011, the influencer saw a huge rise in YouTube subscribers during the last few months of 2020, skyrocketing him from 400k subscribers to over 2 million.

This impressive growth has been applauded by fans and fellow streamers alike — and it makes sense, as the creator managed to score a jaw-dropping 1.6 subscribers in just four months’ time.

It seems that his newfound success is also kicking off a major life change for the streamer, as hinted at during a broadcast in early January.

Data from videoamigo shows Sykkuno's rise to fame
VideoAmigo
Data from VideoAmigo shows that Sykkuno’s subscriber count on YouTube started rapidly growing from August.

The star teased that he would be moving out of California, where he previously lived with major streaming group OfflineTV before exiting the collective to pursue his own personal projects in November 2020 — right when his subscriber count began to climb.

“I will say this, though, guys — I’m actually moving soon,” he said during a January 8 broadcast. “I don’t know if I should say where. But you guys will know, and it’ll happen within a month, probably. I will say this, guys… there’s a decent chance I won’t be in California anymore.”

It seems that Sykkuno’s hint was a bit more on-the-nose than fans expected, although he isn’t moving too far away; on January 15, the streamer revealed that he is moving to Las Vegas, home to several other major content creators.

However, it looks like Sykkuno’s streams will be on the back burner until he’s all settled in — but it doesn’t seem that his fanbase is too worried about that particular drawback.

“Moving to Las Vegas!” he tweeted. “I’ll be back on streams soon!”

Sykkuno’s post has been met with hilarious reactions from a slew of other top streamers, with the likes of Mizkif replying with a video of himself merely saying, “Bye.”

This move to Vegas marks another in a major series of life changes for one of the net’s biggest stars as he continues on his high rise to fame.