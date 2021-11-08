TikToker CyberMax dies: Fans pay tribute after sudden passing

Popular TikToker CyberMax has passed away, according to one of his friends. Now, fans are paying tribute to one of their favorite creators.

TikTok first started out as a place for users to share their creative side – with plenty of dance moves, original songs, and art pieces getting love on the app.

These days, the video-sharing platform more resembles Vine where you also have comedic skits, pranks, and other jokes mixed in.

TikToker CyberMax – who had over 140,000 followers on TikToker – posted a range of content from lip-syncing to more comedic PSA’s. However, fans have been stunned by his sudden passing and have started paying tribute to one of their favorite video makers.

TikTok star CyberMax passes away

The news of CyberMax’s passing was shared by his friend and fellow TikToker TheGreatLondini on November 8. Though, As of writing, no cause of death has been attributed to CyberMax’s passing.

“I am greatly saddened by the news that, today, we lost my friend CyberMax,” the TikToker said. “He was one of the most kind and giving people I have ever met.

“To his family, I pray that God brings you peace in this tragic time. Rest in Peace brother, you will never be forgotten.”

In between trying to figure out what has happened to their favorite TikToker, many fans have left emotional messages of support on some of his most recent posts – with many praising the work done through his Cyber Outreach charity.

“You changed so many lives, you will be missed. Thanks for being a friend,” commented one. “You were an amazing soul and you made such a difference for so many people, RIP,” added another. “My heart is broken. We just talked the other day, you are loved by many. Fly high.”

Some fans have stated that they’ll do their best to make sure the memory of CyberMax lives on, and given how well like the TikToker’s posts are, that’ll likely happen.