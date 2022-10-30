TikToker claims she was detained at airport for being ‘too pretty’

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at [email protected]

A TikToker claimed she and her friend were detained at an airport by US Customs for five hours because they were ‘too pretty.‘

Content creator and OnlyFans model Mikaela Testa shared a TikTok video explaining what happened to her at LAX Airport, alleging officials though she and her friend Trinity were strippers or escorts.

In a viral video with over one million views, she explained: “Okay, so we got to the LAX airport. I made sure I looked really, really ratchet and bad because I know that the US Customs are really strict.

“Trinity, with her beautiful eyelash extensions and big, fat juicy lips, pulls up looking hot to the US Customs and I knew. I knew but I didn’t say anything.

“The US Customs guy goes, ‘is this your first time in LA?’ She’s like, ‘yeah’. ‘Do you have a return flight?’ ‘No.'”

Mikaela said the customs official sent her “straight to the detained area” and has a theory as to why, after many of her friends supposedly spent “days” in that room.

“I know for a fact that he thought she was a prostitute or an escort looking to work in the US,” she continued. “Because they love detaining Australian girls and accusing them of that until they tell the truth.

“Luckily we didn’t get sent home. We thought we were going to get sent home. And there were heaps of Australian girls in there at the same time, so maybe it was the fact that we were Australian.

“This guy was staring at us, like death staring us the whole time and if we look, he’d be like, ‘Look away, look at the TV, don’t look at me, only look at me if you’re being spoken to,'” she claimed.

Mikaela said they were in the room for around five hours, where they “met so many strippers” and “so many girls” who asked her and Trinity what they were in there for, to which she responded: “I don’t know.”

She concluded: “They finally let us out at the end. We were literally the last people out of the detained room because the guys just wanted to keep us around for longer.”

A spokesperson for US Customers and Border Protection told LADbible in a statement: “It is absolutely false and misleading that U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will determine a traveler admissibility based on their looks or physical appearance.”