TikToker claims her child has PTSD after McDonald’s messed up nuggets order

When it comes to sharing stories on TikTok, some of the most viral uploads talk about an experience they had at McDonald’s.

Just recently, a gamer brought his entire setup to a store and another customer roasted the company for not refunding her $0.73 after messing up an order.

Now, a TikToker has gone viral claiming her child has PTSD after McDonald’s gave her two fish fillets instead of the six-piece McNugget that she ordered.

TikToker claims her kid has PTSD after messed up order

On October 1, TikToker Katanaa.jade uploaded a video blasting Mcdonald’s for the order mishap, saying she wants a refund.

“Why the hell did yall give my baby fish instead of the six nuggets she was supposed to get?” She asked. “Yall tormented my baby. She’s got PTSD now. She don’t even wanna eat chicken nuggets anymore.”

As it went viral, people flooded the comments with their thoughts on the situation.

One user replied: “At this POINT. Always check your food before leaving. They can’t be TRUSTED AT ALL.”

“My son would have cried,” another user said.

A third user commented: “One time I ordered chicken nuggets in Florida and they gave me this same box full of some white sauce!”

While it’s clear that this isn’t exactly an everyday occurrence for most people, it appears that Katanaa’s video gave many people a way to vent about their recent McDonald’s mishaps.