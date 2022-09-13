TikToker blasts McDonald’s for not refunding her $0.73 after messing up order

A TikToker has slammed McDonald’s for refusing to properly refund her for two apple pies she didn’t receive.

The content creator, who posts under the handle teacwest, detailed what she described as the “most irritating experience at McDonald’s” in a viral TikTok video.

“When I say I’m going to report the hell out of this manager, y’all,” Tea said in the three-minute clip which has amassed over 747,000 views.

She goes on to explain that she ordered a Big Mac, and two apple pies through a McDonald’s drive-thru. The order total was $11.20, but when Tea got to the second drive-thru window to collect her order after she paid, an employee told her they didn’t have the two apple pies she paid for.

The employee asked if there was anything she wanted instead, but Tea told her “no, thanks,” and asked for a refund instead.

After she waited at the window for five minutes, the manager came back and handed the customer a refund receipt and money.

But Tea said the refund only totaled $1.79, despite being charged $2.38 for two apple pies, so she wanted the full refund for those pies.

When she called out the manager for the incorrect refund, the manager told her she didn’t care and claimed she gave her the correct refund. Tea asked her to override it and give her the full refund for the pies.

“She’s like ‘I can’t do that.’ I said, ‘well you have to do something because I’m not pulling off until you give me all of my money for the refund,'” the TikToker said in the video.

At that point, the McDonald’s manager got “rowdy” and clapped her hands together, saying she already gave Tea what she gave her. The manager then told Tea she’d have to come back tomorrow if she had a problem with the refund, but Tea refused to leave until she got her money back.

As the upset customer was holding up the drive-thru line, “some random employee” intervened, saying they’d give her the refund. However, the employee gave her back $8.68, which still didn’t total the $11.20 she was charged. Tea seemingly wanted a refund for the entire order at that point, not just the two apple pies.

The manager then came back and asked for Tea’s receipt, and told her to give her the food back, too, which she did. But as Tea was handing it back to the manager, it fell on the ground. She was told then that she had to come back tomorrow for a refund, but Tea refused because the manager had her receipt still.

Another employee came up then and told Tea he’d just give her the rest of her refund out of his pocket to resolve the issue, she said in the video.

In the comments, Tea shared that the issue wasn’t about the money, but about the principle. “I would’ve let $2.00 slide, but not after the way she disrespected me. At that point, it was the principle. Don’t yell at me because you can’t use a register,” she wrote.