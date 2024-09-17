Nutter Butter’s insane TikTok account is leaving viewers “flabbergasted”

Many social media users aren’t sure what to think of Nutter Butter’s TikTok page, as their content features peculiar crime scenes and raves involving cats.

Nutter Butter’s TikTok page has viewers baffled by its original content, as many described their videos as “crazy” and “bonkers.”

The verified account posts videos featuring their peanut butter-filled cookie in a variety of scenarios. One of which is a Nutter Butter crime scene where the cookies could be seen smeared across the walls of a home like blood.

“Best corporate ad I’ve ever seen,” commented a viewer. Others, though, jokingly questioned if Nutter Butter was ‘ok,’ adding that the brand should be paying for their therapy after watching the eerie TikTok.

Another video featured Nutter Butter cookies playing on a playground. During this, the peanut butter-filled treat could be seen on a swing, sitting on a bench, and enjoying a variety of other activities.

The TikTok, which showcased surrealistic art, captured one viewer so much that they said they’d buy the cookie solely based on its marketing.

One video of theirs even featured the cookie and a cat having a rave while listening to EDM music. “Cookie do the nutty dance,” they said.

“I mean, it’s a vibe. Not sure what kind of vibe but certainly something,” commented one. “Heavenly Butter of Nutter, deliver us from evil,” joked another.

Their TikTok has gone so viral that social media users have posted their own videos about what might be going on with their page.

”Nutter Butter has a TikTok account and it is bonkers. Like, go there, and come back here, and let me know if you’re okay,” said one user who went down the Nutter Butter TikTok page rabbit hole.

“I was not prepared,” commented a viewer.

One “flabbergasted” TikToker even suggested that their peculiar videos were part of a strategy. “Idk who Nutter Butter has running their page! It has to be strategy!” they exclaimed.

Another viral TikTok account that’s had social media users questioning their sanity is ‘cricketgirl1985.’ In August, the content creator, who restores animatronic toys, went viral after TikToker Noah Glenn Carter labeled them the most “cursed” account on the platform.