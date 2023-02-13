TikToker Brianna Ghey dies aged 16 after fatal stabbing

TikToker Brianna Ghey, also known as gingerpuppyx, was found stabbed to death in a park in Warrington, England.

Brianna, who posted under the handle gingerpuppyx, had amassed 31,000 followers on TikTok, where she would post videos of herself lip-syncing to songs and trying on different outfits.

On February 11, the 16-year-old was found wounded and laying on a path in Linear Park, Cheshire, after she was fatally stabbed.

Brianna was a transgender girl, but detectives said “at this time” there was no evidence to suggest that her death was a hate crime.

A boy and a girl, both 15, have since been arrested on suspicion of her murder. Cheshire Police said they are from the local area and remain in custody.

Article continues after ad

Family and friends pay tribute to Brianna Ghey

Since her death was confirmed, tributes have been flooding in online for Brianna.

In a statement, her family said: “She was a larger-than-life character who would leave a lasting impression on all that met her. Brianna was beautiful, witty, and hilarious. Brianna was strong, fearless, and one of a kind.

“The loss of her young life has left a massive hole in our family, and we know that the teachers and her friends who were involved in her life will feel the same.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“We would like to thank everyone for their kind words and support during this extremely difficult time.”

Article continues after ad

Fans shared their grief in the comment section of Brianna’s last TikTok video, with one writing: “So gorgeous. So sad to see people in the world taken too soon, and in the worst ways.”

Another wrote: “My heart is absolutely breaking for you angel… I’m so sorry. Rest easy beautiful soul.”

In a tweet, LGBTQ+ rights charity Stonewall said: “Our thoughts are with Brianna Ghey, a young trans woman, and her loved ones, following her tragic murder in Cheshire.

“We urge anyone who may have information which will help the police with their enquiries to come forward.”

Brianna is not the first TikToker to have died in 2023. Earlier this month, Edgar Garay fell to his death while filming a video on a 21-meter cliff.