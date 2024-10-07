Instagram model found stabbed to death after not picking up son from daycare

An Instagram model was found stabbed to death in her bed after she didn’t show up to her son’s daycare to pick him up. Police are currently looking for suspects.

Cindy Elizabeth Hernandez Perez, 36, known to her followers as Ana Fabiola and La Barbie Regia, was found dead in her home on Friday, October 4, 2024 after concerned family members alerted authorities that Perez failed to pick up her 3-year-old son from daycare.

Police forced entry into her house, located in Monterrey, Mexico, and searched the premises. When they reached her room, they found the model naked in bed and stabbed in her neck. The officers say Perez sustained several other injuries and had a pillow over her face when they located her.

Article continues after ad

Police are still investigating Perez’s death and have not released a cause as of writing.

After news of her death spread across the internet, fans of Perez shared their heartfelt condolences.

Article continues after ad

“There are no excuses for this situation being given this way, it is not the fault of the victim, we want justice for her and for all,” commented one on Instagram.

“What a grotesque amount of femicide [that is] going on, poor woman all she suffered, murdered with all hate. May justice be done and peace to [her] soul,” said another.

Article continues after ad

Though no arrests have been made in the case of Perez’s death, police are looking into a man believed to be the influencer’s boyfriend, as he reportedly visited her frequently.

Perez hasn’t been the only social media influencer to have died recently, either. On September 21, TikToker Demaris Martinez was struck dead while crossing a busy highway. As Martinez was walking, she was hit by a tractor-trailer and died at the scene.