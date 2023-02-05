TikToker Edgar Garay dies after falling off 21-meter cliff while filming a video

TikToker Edgar Garay has tragically died at the age of 27 after falling off a 21-meter cliff while trying to film a video for the social media app.

On January 30, officials found the Indiana man’s body in deep waters by the Cabo Rojo lighthouse in Puerto Rico. He was last seen alive at 5.30pm on January 29.

Witnesses claim they saw Edgar “stumble toward the edge”, falling to his death while he was reportedly recording a video. The Puerto Rico Emergency Bureau dive unit helped find the young man’s body.

“We express our most heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Edgar Garay and pray they find closure and strength during this most difficult time,” said Capt. José E. Díaz, Coast Guard Sector San Juan commander.

“We appreciate the efforts of all the Coast Guard, Puerto Rico Police and partner agency emergency responders, especially the Puerto Rico Emergency Management Bureau dive unit that was able to locate Mr Garay’s body in such a highly inaccessible and challenging environment.”

UNSPLASH: Jonathan Lampel A lighthouse near the cliff where Edgar Garay fell in Puerto Rico.

It was confirmed that Edgar was “knocked out” during the fall, which led to him drowning in the water below. Family members also claim he suffered “severely damaging injuries.”

His brother Carlos later told news outlets his brother was filming a TikTok video at the time of his death, which was something he “loved to do.”

“My brother has a TikTok account that he loved to upload videos to,” he told WTHR.

“Unfortunately, that was what he was trying to do when he was closer to the edge than he should have been.

“He was just visiting, so, for him to be laid and his final resting place somewhere miles upon miles away from here is just awful and devastating.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise funds to bring his body back to Indiana.

Edgar’s passing isn’t the first notable death of a TikToker so far in 2023, as it comes just days after Randy Gonzalez died aged 35.