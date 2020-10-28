TikToker Abby Roberts reacts to bizarre theory she's not really British - Dexerto

Popular TikToker Abby “Abbyartistry” Roberts was in fits of giggles after discovering that someone had created an entire TikTok account dedicated to proving her nationality.

Abby is one of the biggest stars on TikTok with more than 13 million followers. She is known for her genius transitions, incredible makeup, and cosplay, and has recently collaborated with huge celebrities including Liam Payne and Yungblud. Some fans may also know her as the ex-girlfriend of fellow TikToker Noen Eubanks.

But out of the app’s most-followed creators, Abby is a rare breed hailing from Leeds in the UK. As her videos often include make up and lip-syncing, she doesn’t often use her own voice. Many people have assumed she is American.

In almost every video on Abby’s main account where she speaks, the comments are filled with viewers confused about her accent. In one of her latest TikTok’s a comment with more than 2000 likes read “You’re British omg!”, while others lamented the repeated realizations, adding “No no the ‘I didn’t know you were British’ comments again.”

TikTokers weigh in on Abby Roberts

But one fan has taken it to the next level. A user called Freds K has his entire TikTok account dedicated to trying to prove that Abby is actually from the US.

In his latest videos, he has pointed out that Abby has a double fridge, that she drinks Matcha smoothies and drinks a lot of water, all of which apparently point to her being American rather than British.

Abby posted her reaction to the TikToker on her spam account in fits of laughter and adding a sarcastic, “I am American. I’m an imposter basically.”

“It’s so funny he duets like every single one of my videos and he’s like ‘Who makes that in Britain? This top is not very British. This drink? Not British. Yeah, you got me I’m an imposter.”

Despite confusion around her nationality, Abby continues to kill it in the TikTok and makeup world, especially in the lead up to Halloween with a new scary look revealed every day this month on her account.