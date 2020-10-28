 TikToker Abby Roberts reacts to bizarre theory she's not really British - Dexerto
TikToker Abby Roberts reacts to bizarre theory she’s not really British

Published: 28/Oct/2020 15:29

by Alice Hearing
Abby Roberts TikTok instagram makeup
Instagram: Abby Roberts

Popular TikToker Abby “Abbyartistry” Roberts was in fits of giggles after discovering that someone had created an entire TikTok account dedicated to proving her nationality.

Abby is one of the biggest stars on TikTok with more than 13 million followers. She is known for her genius transitions, incredible makeup, and cosplay, and has recently collaborated with huge celebrities including Liam Payne and Yungblud. Some fans may also know her as the ex-girlfriend of fellow TikToker Noen Eubanks.

But out of the app’s most-followed creators, Abby is a rare breed hailing from Leeds in the UK. As her videos often include make up and lip-syncing, she doesn’t often use her own voice. Many people have assumed she is American.

In almost every video on Abby’s main account where she speaks, the comments are filled with viewers confused about her accent. In one of her latest TikTok’s a comment with more than 2000 likes read “You’re British omg!”, while others lamented the repeated realizations, adding “No no the ‘I didn’t know you were British’ comments again.”

Abby Roberts makeup TikTok instagram
Instagram: Abby Roberts
Abby Roberts has more than 13 million followers on TikTok

TikTokers weigh in on Abby Roberts

But one fan has taken it to the next level. A user called Freds K has his entire TikTok account dedicated to trying to prove that Abby is actually from the US.

In his latest videos, he has pointed out that Abby has a double fridge, that she drinks Matcha smoothies and drinks a lot of water, all of which apparently point to her being American rather than British.

@abbyspamstuff♬ original sound – it me

Abby posted her reaction to the TikToker on her spam account in fits of laughter and adding a sarcastic, “I am American. I’m an imposter basically.”

“It’s so funny he duets like every single one of my videos and he’s like ‘Who makes that in Britain? This top is not very British. This drink? Not British. Yeah, you got me I’m an imposter.”

@freds.k##duet with @abbyrartistry ##foryou ##fyp ##foryoupage ##famous ##celeb♬ mario sound – mandycap

Despite confusion around her nationality, Abby continues to kill it in the TikTok and makeup world, especially in the lead up to Halloween with a new scary look revealed every day this month on her account.

The best memes mocking Kim Kardashian’s viral 40th birthday party

Published: 28/Oct/2020 14:11 Updated: 28/Oct/2020 14:59

by Alice Hearing
Kim Kardashian Khloe Kardashian Kourtney Kardashian Kendall Jenner Rob Kardashian twitter meme
Instagram: Kim Kardashian West

It’s a beautiful thing when the internet comes together to bring about iconic memes. Lately, Kim Kardashian is the inspiration behind a hilarious trend after she tweeted about her lavish birthday party. 

On October 27, Kim revealed to the world how she was celebrating her 40th birthday in style through a thread on Twitter, filled with images from the gathering.

She wrote, “I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment.”

And she also acknowledged her own privilege, adding “I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is”

But one particular tweet in the thread found a whole new life of its own after parodies exploded on the platform. The tweet read, “After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time.”

Twitter found it hilarious, providing their own versions of images alongside the text from the viral tweet – from different impressions of “private islands” to ominous depictions of the “inner circle”.  Scroll down to see some of the best parodies so far.

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens…

Drag Race’s Lemon inspired the ultimate nostalgia by pasting the tweet alongside an image from Club Penguin of the crowded iceberg from the game.

Journalist Sophie Thompson went so far as to use a screengrab from Midsommar, implying that a seemingly innocent getaway could turn into a horror movie – it is spooky season after all.

Attorney and author Rabia O’Chaudry continued the theme of implied violence with a screengrab from Game of Thrones, taking the narrative to a whole other level.

Comedian Katy Brand had the genius idea of using an image from the Wicker Man.

Internet personality Blessed Madonna compared Kim Kardashian’s get-together to Fyre Festival with this incredible image of one of the meals given to attendees at the infamous event.

Other tweets referred to popular games

Author Desus Nice shared the Contraband map from Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

ESPN Esports pasted the tweet alongside an image of the Hyrule Temple from Super Smash Bros.

We had to include a shameless plug: we added Kings Canyon, the original map in Apex legends.

Twitter is nowhere near finished with these amazing parodies, and will surely keep going until all the options are exhausted. Watch this space.