The best memes mocking Kim Kardashian's viral 40th birthday party - Dexerto

It’s a beautiful thing when the internet comes together to bring about iconic memes. Lately, Kim Kardashian is the inspiration behind a hilarious trend after she tweeted about her lavish birthday party.

On October 27, Kim revealed to the world how she was celebrating her 40th birthday in style through a thread on Twitter, filled with images from the gathering.

She wrote, “I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment.”

And she also acknowledged her own privilege, adding “I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is”

But one particular tweet in the thread found a whole new life of its own after parodies exploded on the platform. The tweet read, “After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time.”

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/cIFP7Nv5bV — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 27, 2020

Twitter found it hilarious, providing their own versions of images alongside the text from the viral tweet – from different impressions of “private islands” to ominous depictions of the “inner circle”. Scroll down to see some of the best parodies so far.

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens…

Drag Race’s Lemon inspired the ultimate nostalgia by pasting the tweet alongside an image from Club Penguin of the crowded iceberg from the game.

after 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, i surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/ZJDYZJZarj — lemon (@thatbitchlemon) October 27, 2020

Journalist Sophie Thompson went so far as to use a screengrab from Midsommar, implying that a seemingly innocent getaway could turn into a horror movie – it is spooky season after all.

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time pic.twitter.com/aaUZKhmqFC — sophie thompson (@sophxthompson) October 27, 2020

Attorney and author Rabia O’Chaudry continued the theme of implied violence with a screengrab from Game of Thrones, taking the narrative to a whole other level.

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/GE9CE4ptfu — rabia O'chaudry (@rabiasquared) October 27, 2020

Comedian Katy Brand had the genius idea of using an image from the Wicker Man.

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/oo2RLHtN52 — Katy Brand (@KatyFBrand) October 28, 2020

Internet personality Blessed Madonna compared Kim Kardashian’s get-together to Fyre Festival with this incredible image of one of the meals given to attendees at the infamous event.

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/Dj8Bs0r7Ym — The Cursed Madonna (@Blessed_Madonna) October 28, 2020

Other tweets referred to popular games

Author Desus Nice shared the Contraband map from Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

after 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/RiHofVXP7A — Desus Nice (@desusnice) October 28, 2020

ESPN Esports pasted the tweet alongside an image of the Hyrule Temple from Super Smash Bros.

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/PDYUFsnAhN — ESPN Esports (@ESPN_Esports) October 27, 2020

We had to include a shameless plug: we added Kings Canyon, the original map in Apex legends.

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/asQgrLTw4p — Apex Legends News (@TitanfallBlog) October 28, 2020

Twitter is nowhere near finished with these amazing parodies, and will surely keep going until all the options are exhausted. Watch this space.