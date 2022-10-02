Noah Beck praises “legend” IShowSpeed after Sidemen Charity Match

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK Weekend Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at [email protected]

TikTok star Noah Beck showed some love to IShowSpeed for his performance at the Sidemen Charity Match, even though the streaming phenom had his goal ruled out.

After it took a break for a few years, the Sidemen Charity Match returned on September 24, with a whole host of internet stars descending on London to take part in the game.

It ended up being the highest-scoring game in the history of the event, with the Sidemen claiming an 8-7 victory over the YouTube All-Stars in what was a pretty competitive game with classy players on either side.

Plenty of fans tuned in to see how streaming phenomenon IShowSpeed would get on and he made a pretty big impression. He clattered KSI within the first two minutes, scored a goal that was ruled out for being offside, and generally made a nuisance of himself – even if he was offside for large parts of the game.

Noah Beck praises “lil bro” iShowSpeed at Sidemen match

Speed’s display was entertaining to say the very least, and he was one of the big talking points for plenty of his fellow players in the aftermath.

That includes TikTok’s Noah Beck, who praised Speed’s performance, even if he wasn’t best pleased with the offside call. “Absolute legend,” Beck said in a Snapchat Q&A when asked for his thoughts on Speed.

“Pissed they pulled the goal from him, my lil bro FR. #F*ckOffsides.”

Snapchat: Noah Beck Noah showed some love to Speed on Snapchat.

Even though he didn’t find himself on the scoresheet, the TikToker further cemented his credentials as one of the internet’s best footballers, putting in a classy display where he chipped in with an assist.

KSI has already confirmed that the Sidemen Charity Match will return for another installment in 2023 and it wouldn’t be a surprise if Speed and Beck return for revenge. It’s definitely something that fans want to see anyway.