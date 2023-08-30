TikToker furious as police called on him right after buying new house

TikTok users have been rallying around a TikToker who, immediately after buying a new home, was harassed by police for an unknown reason.

Home design, renovations, and moving stories have always been a popular genre of videos on TikTok, especially as many viewers have started taking inspiration from them to do their own thing.

However, in the case of Justin Voss (justvoss636), that dream of buying a new home turned into somewhat of a nightmare almost immediately after moving in.

The TikToker, who typically posts clips from the gym, had moved into a new home in Minnesota and, almost immediately, found himself being harassed by police officers. As a result, TikTok has started to rally behind him.

Minnesota man harassed by police after buying new home

Justin posted a clip back in early July, which has since racked up over 12.5 million views, of him being confronted on his doorstep by three police officers from the local department.

The video does not capture why the police are there, but Justin joked that they were his “welcoming” party for moving into his new house. However, it was pretty tense throughout as the police initially ignored his request for names and badge numbers. However, they eventually relented before the video came to an end and gave in to the peaceful request.

Viewers urged him to seek legal help over what went down and begged for the TikToker to reveal the reason for the visit.

The TikToker posted an update shortly after, making a video of himself at his local police station making an official complaint about the officers and the situation that had unfolded outside his new home.

He has posted one video since then but it’s unrelated to what happened with the police and viewers are eager for an update on the situation.

“Did they even have or show you a warrant? They can’t just shove their way in. Definitely get a lawyer,” said one. “Please take it all the way !! Keep us updated,” added another. “Let us know when you sue them!” another commented.

It remains to be seen if Justin will ever issue an update on the situation, but if it’s become a legal matter, well, it could take a while.