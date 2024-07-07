DoorDash customer calls cops on neighbor for stealing his Sonic order

A DoorDash customer went viral on TikTok after calling the cops on his neighbor who was caught stealing his Sonic order on his Ring camera.

In a series of TikTok videos, Brenton (bbright96) revealed how he caught his neighbor stealing his Sonic order on his Ring camera and eventually got the police involved.

“POV: You look for your DoorDash food and find out your neighbor took it. Then denied when confronted,” he wrote over one of the first clips, which showed footage of someone picking up his food bag and entering their apartment.

According to the captions of Brenton’s videos, even though he arrived with food 20 minutes earlier, his neighbor allegedly stole his Sonic order. He also mentioned that the neighbor denied it and even threatened to kill him.

Article continues after ad

The 27-year-old also posted Ring camera footage showing him and his roommate confronting their neighbor that night, during which the neighbor’s friend removed his shirt and began shouting at them.

Article continues after ad

In a follow-up clip, footage captured two police officers arriving at the neighbor’s door. “There most likely will be a warrant out for your arrest for larceny,” one of them announced through the door.

Brenton mentioned in another video that the apartment leasing manager contacted his neighbor. “They told the leasing office that that was their food and their name was on it and that we got similar names,” he said. The leasing office later confirmed the person who took his food isn’t listed on the lease.

Article continues after ad

In one of the final videos, a woman can be seen attaching a letter to the neighbor’s door, leading some viewers to speculate it might be an eviction notice.

“About to be evicted for DoorDash!” one person commented. “Eviction notice. Neither of their names was on the lease they gotta go,” another said. “I know a lease violation when I see one,” a third added.

Article continues after ad

Others praised Brenton for getting the police involved. “YESSSSSSSS this healed all the anger I had from all the times my food was stolen,” one user wrote. “And that folks is how you handle it!” another said.

Article continues after ad

This is just the latest DoorDash drama to go viral on TikTok after a customer found a dead cockroach in her bubble tea order.