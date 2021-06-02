TikTok owner issues cease and desist over YouTubers vs TikTokers boxing event - Dexerto

TikTok’s parent company Byte Dance has reportedly issued a cease and desist to the YouTubers vs TikTokers boxing event.

On June 12, TikToker Bryce Hall is supposed to face off against the ACE family’s Austin McBroom in a boxing card in Miami pitting influencers from both platforms against each other, also including massive names such as Tayler Holder and FaZe Jarvis.

However, there have been several dramatic twists and turns in the lead-up to the hotly anticipated event. Bryce Hall and Austin McBroom began a war of words online, coming to a head at the press conference where they ended up brawling with each other.

There is also doubt as to whether two of the fighters on the card, Tayler Holder and AnEsonGib, will fight each other at all due to their differences in weight making it an unfair match. Holder has been told he needs to gain enough weight to catch up to his opponent by the date of the match or else their fight won’t happen.

Now, there’s some doubt the event will even happen at all. Business Insider has reported that TikTok’s parent company has issued a cease and desist to the event organizers LiveXLive.

The reason behind the email which asks the organizers to cancel the event altogether is because of the use of the TikTok name and brand. According to the email, this falsely implies that the short video company is endorsing the event which it describes as “Violent” and unsafe in the midst of a global health crisis.

While the official name of the event is “Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms,” TikTok is, unsurprisingly, heavily used in relation to the event; the name and brand are plastered across the website and promotion and commonly referred to by fans.

It is uncertain what the outcome will be, but LiveXLive has said it is working with a legal team on the matter.

In the meantime, fans of the influencer boxing scene can watch Logan Paul go up against 50-0 boxing champion Floyd Mayweather on June 6.