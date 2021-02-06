Logo
TikTok fans hit out at Not a Content House for “non essential” Las Vegas trip

Published: 6/Feb/2021 20:21

by Charlotte Colombo
Instagram: Not a Content House

Several members of TikTok collective Not a Content House have been criticized on social media after it was revealed that they travelled from LA to Las Vegas.

A post on Karina Prieto’s Instagram story revealed that she, Ana Shumate and Devyn Winkler had left their base in Los Angeles, California to visit Las Vegas in Nevada.

LA is considered to be an especially high risk area amid the current health crisis, with an average of 49 new cases everyday being reported per 100,000 people. Comparatively, Las Vegas is averaging 31.2 daily cases per 100,000 people. While there are no current travel restrictions in LA, the Governor and Mayor have recommended that individuals refrain from non-essential travel.

In light of the current situation, fans on social media weren’t happy to see the TikTok starlets travelling. Although travelling in LA isn’t technically illegal, one Twitter user said: “It’s not about ‘legal’ it’s about morality. And influencers have shown all 2020 and now that they lack that. And money is the ruler of all to them. Therefore all who dies from this virus is nothing to them.”

Another fan, who is local to Las Vegas, pleaded with influencers not to travel there, saying: “Can they all just stay out of my city please. I’m so annoyed the strip has been open for tourism.”

However, over on Instagram, fans of the content house were defending them. One Instagram user pointed out that “they all live together,” while another said to the critics: “Y’all are acting like if you had the money, you wouldn’t travel.”

With this drama coming after the D’Amelios and other TikTokers were caught flying to the Bahamas, other fans couldn’t resist making comparisons.

“You can’t cancel Charli and co for flying privately to and from the Bahamas if you won’t cancel NACH for driving to and from Las Vegas,” one fan said on Instagram. “The Bahamas has more rigorous testing requirements than Las Vegas has too. People just pick and choose who to cancel.”

Instagram: charlidamelio
Fans couldn’t resist comparing the situation to Charli D’Amelio’s recent trip to the Bahamas, which caused similar backlash.

Following the backlash, some members of Not a Content House took to Instagram to defend themselves. Devyn Winkler, who lives in Texas, explained that they had to travel because “we have an itinerary we have to follow from our management.”

Eva Cudmore, who is also part of the House but was not present on this trip, joked: “I travelled to a whole other country guys give me some hate.”

Anna and Karina are yet to comment publicly on the controversy.

Dream’s song ‘Roadtrip’ debuts on Spotify chart as streaming figures revealed

Published: 6/Feb/2021 18:01

by Luke Edwards
dream x spotify roadtrip
Dream/Unsplash - Matt Duncan

As a gigantic Minecraft Twitch streamer and leader of the game’s biggest SMP, Dream has expanded his horizons into the world of music. His debut single, Roadtrip, has debuted at #67 on the US Spotify chart.

Very few content creators enjoyed a surge in popularity in 2020 quite like Dream. Capitalizing on the success of his Minecraft Manhunt series, he created the Dream SMP: a survival multiplayer map that has seen some of Twitch and YouTube’s biggest stars battle it out on one Minecraft server.

Since then, he’s become an icon of internet culture. The absence of knowledge of what he looks like is one of the biggest mysteries, to the point his fan-dubbed ‘neck reveal’ became one of the weirdest trends of 2021.

Dream looked to capitalize on his newfound popularity by releasing his first music single, “Roadtrip.” As well as going viral on YouTube, it debuted on Spotify, and has completely exploded.

Released on Friday 5 February, Dream’s first single, Roadtrip, which was created in collaboration with PmBata, dropped on Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube. A day later, it debuted on the Spotify US charts at #67, with 375,000 streams.

Its success wasn’t limited to the United States, however. PmBata revealed the single had reached 2.81million streams worldwide, with over 300k unique listeners. Pretty impressive stuff.

The song has, as expected, blown up on YouTube too, with over 2.3 million views at the time of writing, in only a few days.

One fan even made a playlist consisting of just Roadtrip 125 times over. With fans as dedicated as this, it’s easy to see how this song has accumulated so many streams.

Who knows how far this song will end up rising in the charts, but there’s little to suggest it couldn’t reach the upper echelons. While it’s naturally hyped up because it’s Dream, the song itself is actually pretty catchy and also short – making it easy to relisten to.

Whether this will be a one-off, or if Dream will go on to produce more music alongside his Minecraft content is also unclear. But with the success he’s seeing so far, who knows what the future will bring.

His fellow content creator, Corpse Husband, also makes music, although he has been critical of Spotify for not featuring his music in playlists.