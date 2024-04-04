Man furious as hotel uses his toothbrush to clean & apologizes with $50 credit

After discovering that his own had been used for cleaning, a man took to TikTok to warn against leaving toothbrushes out at hotels.

Realtor Lavell Jackson, who goes by ‘buyandsellwithlavell‘ on TikTok, experienced his own ‘housekeeping horror story’ after staying at the 43-story luxury resort and casino Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

Taking to the social media platform, Lavell warned viewers to never leave their toothbrush out after realizing his own had been used by the hotel’s housekeeping “to clean.”

To make matters worse, Lavell claimed the hotel was “nasty” about the situation when he brought it up, offering only a $50 credit and a new toothbrush as compensation.

“I didn’t think it was real but evidently it is,” Lavell admitted, explaining he was visiting for the RE/MAX R4 convention that took place in the hotel from March 25 to March 28.

“Why would you [clean] with someone’s toothbrush?!” Lavell questioned in the caption of his video. “I can’t make this stuff up.”

When asked in the comments how he discovered his toothbrush had been used for cleaning, Lavell responded, “The next morning as soon as it hit my mouth, I yanked it out. Brushes were just crazy soft and all outside brushes were pushed out and the inside brushes were all over the place… it was very obvious.”

In another comment, Lavell described the toothbrush’s bristles as “deteriorated” and “mushy,” admitting he would hide his toothbrush from now on when staying away from home; “You should have seen the look at the housekeeping manager when I showed her.”

“Please tell me that they backtracked because that’s ridiculous should be a free stay and another one for next time,” one person commented. Lavell revealed the hotel eventually recompensated him for one night’s stay and the resort fee.

“If you have proof, you can sue and win. It’s against the law,” another person suggested, with many more viewers agreeing that a lawsuit was in order. However, Lavell admitted he left the toothbrush in question at the hotel; “It is what it is now I guess.”

