What is the Dave Team on TikTok, and are they really kidnapping people?

Published: 6/Feb/2021 17:58

by Georgina Smith
TikTok new app notification
Unsplash: Solen Feyissa

Some TikTok users have grown concerned after several viral videos circulated warning users to be wary of a group called the ‘Dave Team,’ with rumors suggesting they kidnap people using profile data from the app.

TikTok has undoubtedly been one of the most popular apps of the past year or so, dominating internet culture with its many trends, and becoming a hotspot for people to share funny videos and stories with the rest of the huge user base.

The user base, in general, is on the young side, with many teens having accounts on the app. TikTok even recently enforced a rule that all under 16s must have private accounts, in order to maintain the safety of young people.

Now, several TikToks that warn users of a mysterious group called the ‘Dave Team’ are going viral, and people are concerned that they may be vulnerable to attack.

They warn that profiles belonging to the team often have profile pictures of Asian women, and will like users’ comments on other people’s videos. The videos instruct people to not click on these suspicious profiles, and especially not links in their bios, as they claim this will allow the Dave Team to get hold of personal information, such as your IP address, that they will then use to kidnap you.

Some advice circulating suggests that people should delete their accounts if they had clicked on one of the links to protect themselves, though there is no evidence that this is effective.

Is the Dave Team real?

Whether an organization called the Dave Team is real is difficult to discern, but some users on Reddit who say they are programmers have disputed the idea that these people can access personal information just by clicking on your TikTok account. They suggest that as long as you don’t click on the link in their bio, you are safe.

Asian Bots from r/Tiktokhelp

User NomNomNomNation said, “Programmer here. That’s not even slightly possible. If you don’t click the link in their bio, you’re fine. Watching the videos themselves can’t do anything, and they definitely do not have this person’s info.”

However, at the time of writing the rumors don’t appear to have been addressed by any official authority, and there is still a high possibility that the story is being distorted in order to deliberately terrify people.

It’s always a good idea to avoid clicking on links from suspicious accounts, as regardless of whether the kidnapping rumors are true, these accounts may well still be trying to scam you into giving them sensitive information.

CodeMiko doesn’t understand why VTuber fans are so “protective” amid PewDiePie backlash

Published: 6/Feb/2021 15:45 Updated: 6/Feb/2021 15:53

by Georgina Smith
CodeMiko and her Technician side by side
Twitch: CodeMiko

CodeMiko’s creator, the Technician, called into the H3H3 podcast to share her experience online, and revealed that she doesn’t understand why the VTuber community is so “protective” following backlash against PewDiePie for his new avatar.

VTuber CodeMiko is a rapidly growing creator on Twitch, using an expensive movement-tracking suit to bring a colorful avatar to life in real-time.

Viewers are able to spend Twitch’s currency, Bits, to alter aspects of Miko’s environment and body, making her streams hugely interactive, and there’s no doubt that the developer, or Technician as she calls herself, is a genius for setting it all up.

VTubers are becoming so popular, that even YouTube PewDiePie wanted in on the action, though his decision to use an avatar in his videos was not well-received by some fans. Some said that his audience is too ‘edgy’ and would only serve to generate hate towards the VTuber community.

PewDiePie with his VTuber avatar
YouTube: PewDiePie
Not everyone was happy about PewDiePie trying out VTubing.

However, many also set to work attempting to override the hate against PewDiePie with positivity for the community instead. Pokimane is another example of a creator who was called out for trying to ‘cash in’ on the trend.

Now, after calling into Ethan and Hila Klein’s H3H3 podcast, CodeMiko’s Technician revealed her stance on the whole drama. Ethan asked her why people were so protective over the idea of what a VTuber is who can be a VTuber.

“I don’t know,” she said. “I don’t know. I can’t relate, to be honest. Because every human being is born as a human being, so I don’t understand how you could be protective of it? I don’t know. That mentality I never really understood. I think maybe it’s because I come from the tech side. And maybe it’s because they come from a more cultural, anime side?”

Topic starts at 8:50

After Ethan asked whether CodeMiko’s creator feels accepted within the VTuber community, she answered: “I think so? I hope so. I do have a few VTuber friends. I don’t really think about whether I’m accepted, I’ve never really thought about it. I think I am?”

She went onto reiterate that some VTuber fans seem to have an “anime-central culture,” and that although she jokes that she’s seen a lot of anime, she has actually only read the Death Note manga.

It’s clear that the viewers and creators in the community don’t have one unifying opinion about PewDiePie trying out an avatar for himself, but CodeMiko definitely seems to be more open to the idea of others joining the community.