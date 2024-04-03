Travel expert reveals hotel red flag you should always look out for

A travel expert has taken to TikTok to warn travelers about a red flag to always look out for when checking in to a hotel.

Content creator and travel writer Pratice (Patricejwill) often posts about solo female travel on TikTok. In one of her most viral videos, she warned of a major hotel red flag that tourists should look out for.

Patrice advised viewers to avoid staying in a hotel room if the front desk receptionist reads your room number aloud when checking you in. “They should never say your room number out loud,” she said.

“Never. You might think that’s really excessive, but sometimes hotel lobbies even include people who aren’t even guests at the hotel. There is no reason at all for someone who works at the hotel to say your room number out loud. They should just be able to slide you your key.”

The TikToker said hospitality workers usually understand the reason for requesting a room change. “Politely let that person know,” she suggested. “You don’t have to make a big deal out of it, you could just say ‘I would just prefer that my room number isn’t announced out loud.’

“Especially if you’re checking into the hotel and it’s just you, they don’t see anyone with you and they hear your room number, better safe than sorry.”

Patrice’s video has since racked up over 1.2 million views and 145,000 likes. Many TikTok users in the comments revealed that they have had their hotel rooms announced aloud when checking in. “I think they’ve done that every hotel I’ve ever stayed at,” one person said.

“Someone did this to me once I was like nope,” another added. “I’ve overheard so much personal info for guests from front desk folks in lobbies. I was shocked,” someone else commented.