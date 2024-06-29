TikToker calls out sick to catch flight & gets caught by boss on plane

A TikToker was mortified after calling in sick at work to catch a flight, only to run into her boss on the same plane.

Grace (grachevaaleidya), a content creator with over 116,600 followers, took to TikTok to share the awkward moment when her manager ended up on the same flight as her.

“Me taking a sick day from work only to end up on the same plane as my manager,” the 23-year-old wrote over the video, which has gone viral with over 891,000 views.

In the clip, Grace grimaces at the camera before cutting to a screenshot of blurred messages exchanged between her and her boss, who appears in the video with his face hidden.

According to Newsweek, the freelancer, who splits her time between Europe and her hometown of Bali, Indonesia, needed to return to her home country. She informed her employers that she couldn’t work that day, claiming she had a doctor’s appointment.

“Long story short, I was waiting in the line, and then I saw a familiar face coming to me, which called my name,” Grace told the outlet, noting that her boss also often stays in Bali. When he recognized her before the flight, the manager sarcastically asked Grace, “Oh, so this is a hospital?”

TikTok users were mortified for the content creator, with one viewer commenting: “I’d cry like a baby and give my resignation letter.” Another added: “I would throw myself off of the plane, not gonna lie.”

Despite her initial shock upon spotting her manager, Grace said that the two ended up “laughing together.” She told Newsweek: “We ended up talking all the way to the airplane and while we’re inside, he took that picture and sent it to me.”

However, the TikToker mentioned in the comments that both she and her boss “ended up resigning,” although she didn’t specify the reason.