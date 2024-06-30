VorosTwins left stranded in Prague after getting robbed during TikTok live

The VorosTwins were robbed while doing a TikTok live in Prague, leaving them stranded with no passport, money, or anywhere to sleep.

Chris and Patrick Vörös, known online as the VorosTwins or the Da Vinki Twins, blew up on TikTok after a viral video saw the identical twins mispronounce Leonardo da Vinci’s last name.

This led to “Da Vinki” becoming a staple catchphrase on the men’s account as they gained popularity and garnered over 3.4 million followers.

However, while traveling in Prague, Czechia, and filming a TikTok live for their followers, the twins were robbed when someone stole their bags while streaming.

While they weren’t attacked or jumped during the live, the bags stolen resulted in the VorosTwins finding themselves in a tricky situation as everything important had been taken.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the twins asked fans for “advice” and “help”, listing vital items that had been kept in the stolen bag: “No ID, No Passport, No cash, no credit card, no Airbnb key, no phone chargers. All stolen.”

This meant the VorosTwins had “no place to sleep”, essentially leaving them stranded with phones that were quickly running out of battery. In a response to their original post, the twins said, “Phone at 11% and 7%.”

“If anyone has an iPhone charger [please] DM us and meet us by the astrological clock,” the VorosTwins said, naming an iconic Tourist attraction in Prague. They also included their PayPal, asking fans to donate so that they could recover from the robbery.

In an update posted to X nearly four hours later, the twins revealed they had filed a police report regarding the robbery, found a place to stay, and discovered Airbnb would “cover the lost” key.

However, the VorosTwins would still need to sit tight until Monday, July 1, and wait until the Canadian Embassy opened to sort out replacing the stolen items.

“Thank you for everyone that donated, it’s going to help so much replacing everything and getting us home!” the twins wrote, sharing that they had “lots to figure out”.

Fans were furious that the robbery had taken place, offering their support to the TikTok stars and slamming whoever was responsible: “Nah, [who the] hell would rob the VorosTwins? Count your days.”