TikToker distraught after missing cruise by 20 minutes but viewers don’t care

A TikToker went viral after capturing the heart-wrenching moment her cruise took off without her because she arrived 20 minutes late.

Content creator alexisb639 took to TikTok to share a video of her watching the cruise ship set sail, leaving her and some other passengers behind.

“When you miss your cruise by 20 minutes,” she wrote in a text-overlay of the 16-second clip, which was filmed from a parking lot.

Alexis was joined by several fellow travelers in a similar predicament, as they all arrived late and deeply regretted their delay. Among them, one woman was visibly distraught, audibly sobbing into her luggage, upset at having missed the opportunity to board the departing cruise ship.

An unseen passenger in the video can be heard engaging in a conversation with customer service over the phone, presumably trying to secure a refund for their missed cruise.

The clip has since gone viral with almost 22 million views and 1.7 million likes. Many TikTok users in the comments showed little sympathy towards Alexis.

“One thing that cruise ship is gonna do is leave ON time,” one person wrote. “And boarding started hrs ago.. that’s your fault ma’am,” another said. “I don’t understand how people do this I’d be out there an hour early,” someone else added.

Others were in hysterics over some of the passengers’ reactions to missing the cruise. “I’m weak at the lady on the phone trying get they money back,” one user commented.

“She needed that vacation bad! That cry,” another wrote, referring to the woman hysterically crying into her suitcase. “”LMFAOO I’m sorry the sobbing has me hollering,” a third said.

In a follow-up TikTok, Alexis said she received a full refund for her flight, cruise, and other expenses. “I learned my lesson and will fly in a day or two early next time,” she wrote over the video. “Have a blessed day and happy holidays.”

