How to make a TikTok sound your alarm on iPhone - Dexerto

Savvy TikTok users have found a way to make sounds on the app your alarm on iPhone, and it could be the best way to wake yourself up in the morning.

One of the most important features on TikTok is sounds — which is, essentially, just the audio used in videos. Sounds can go viral for all manner of reasons, with certain dances for songs or funny skits played out based on popular sounds.

Thanks to how prominent these sounds are, especially with little-known songs that become super popular because of the app, you might want to make one of them your alarm, and it is actually possible now.

It’s not the easiest process, but we’ve put together this handy guide for you to make your mornings a little more exciting.

How to make a TikTok sound your alarm

If you want to make a TikTok sound your alarm, the first thing you’ll have to do is download the sound you want — but this can’t be done straight from the app.

Instead, you’ll have to head to a separate website, such as ttdown, and from there you’ll need to paste the URL of the TikTok you want to download a sound from, hit ‘GO’, and finish off by clicking “download audio file.”

From there the process is easy:

Make sure you have downloaded the mp3 file of the sound. Listen to it — you’ll want to make sure it’s right! Import the file to your iTunes library, then into your iPhone’s saved music. Head to the clock app and search through the sounds available for your alarm. Underneath the ‘songs’ option, press ‘Pick a Song’ and find the sound you saved. Select it and you should be good to go in the morning!

Now, this opens up a whole new world of noises to be frustrated at in the morning, if the classic Radar sound just isn’t doing it for you anymore.

Whether it’s a song or something funny, loud, and annoying you need to get you up, this could be the best way to do it.