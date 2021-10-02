TikTok couch guy: TikToker defends relationship as viral post has internet split

The ‘Couch Guy’ TikTok has taken over the internet as amateur detectives have been trying to dissect the relationship between laurenzarras and her boyfriend. Though, the TikToker has downplayed some wild theories.

Just like every other social media platform, TikTok is full of amateur detectives, taking a video and breaking down the body language, small movements, and overall vibe of the scene.

If you’ve been scrolling across social media in the past few days, you’ve most likely come across the ‘Couch Guy’ video which shows TikToker laurenzarras surprising her boyfriend Robbie at college by walking into a party unexpected and heading right towards him to give him a hug.

Naturally, the internet has started some rumors about the post, suggesting that the TikToker’s boyfriend was being a bit suspect as she walked in, claiming that there are red flags all over the scene given he’s sat with other girls. Though, she’s not having it.

What is the original Couch Guy TikTok video?

As noted, the original Couch Guy post has spread far and wide, especially on TikTok where the video has 32 million views and has become the launching point for many stitches and reposts.

In the wake of all of the True Crime-like breakdown of her video, the TikToker jumped into the comments of her original post and addressed some of the wild claims being made about her boyfriend and the negativity around the post.

“Breaks my heart that people can watch a special moment and bring so much negativity. Please think before you assume anything about my relationship,” Lauren said before following that up shortly after. “As for the phone comment, his phone was in his lap:) thanks for the concerns though! and no I’m not in denial.”

Couch Guy responds to TikTok theories

She even made a duet post with ‘Couch Guy’ where they poked fun at some of the rumors.

Robbie himself urged viewers to not be a “parasocial creep” and to “go get some fresh air” instead of continuing to break down the post.

Naturally, some TikTok users were split on the post. “Girl, you trying to convince us or yourself?” asked one skeptical viewer. “We’re all here to talk when you’re ready,” added another skeptic.

“Honestly, I’ve been with my bf for 7 years and I feel like he would give exact same reaction as yours did. you’re strong for not letting this get to u,” commented one supportive viewer.

Lauren has urged TikTokers to “stop the hate” surrounding the post as well, given people are not letting up with their wild accusations. Though, that’s unlikely to happen anytime soon.