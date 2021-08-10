Thomas Petrou reveals Charli D’Amelio no longer talks to him

During a soberingly honest live stream, Hype House co-founder Thomas Petrou has revealed that former member and TikTok star Charli D’Amelio no longer speaks with him.

Charli D’Amelio is TikTok’s most-followed content creator. Boasting over 122 million followers on the viral video app, Charli has become a massive icon for Gen Zers in the social media age.

However, everyone has to get their start somewhere… and Charli’s path to fame was certainly helped by her time in the Hype House, an organization that brought together some of TikTok’s biggest stars under a single roof.

While most of their top talent has since made their exit, the Hype House was once the premier destination for any TikToker looking to make a name for themselves. Dixie D’Amelio, Addison Rae, and Tayler Holder were all an integral part of the Hype House before branching out into their own personal projects.

Quite some time has passed since the Hype House’s heyday, and Thomas Petrou — who co-founded the House alongside other content creators — revealed that its biggest alumni is no longer in contact with him whatsoever.

In a recent live stream, Petrou claimed that, although he tries to get in touch with Charli D’Amelio, the TikTok sensation never gets back to him… but he doesn’t blame her for the lack of communication.

“‘Do I still talk to Charli?'” he said, reading a fan’s question aloud. “Uh, no. Not really. Haven’t talked to her in a minute. I saw her for the first time in a while, like a month ago, and it was really nice to see her, but I don’t talk to her.”

“I’ve tried,” he continued. “I’ve reached out. I don’t know. I think that people are like… I think this city kind of rots your brain and I think it’s really hard for people, especially in her caliber, with how far she’s gone, to be friends with people. I’m sure she’s not perfectly okay. I just want her to be okay.”

It’s true that Charli has basically become a mainstream celebrity — but it’s not all sunshine and roses for the young star, who has come under intense scrutiny on multiple occasions throughout her career.

Petrou’s latest statement shines a light on the toll fame can have on one’s mental health… especially when their lives are broadcast for the entire world to see.