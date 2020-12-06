Logo
This week’s funniest viral TikToks: Just Dance baby, drunk horse riding

Published: 6/Dec/2020 12:37

by Georgina Smith
Picture of a girl in front of some trees next to a picture of a baby and a TV screen
TikTok: lizzyfromtheblock99 / uptjulieb

TikTok

With the never ending abyss that is the TikTok For You Page, it’s easy to miss some of the most hilarious videos that end up with millions of likes and views. That’s why we’ve compiled some of the greatest hits that were uploaded within the past week.

There’s no denying that the funniest content on TikTok often comes from the average user, who graces the internet with the weird and wonderful videos in their camera roll. From dancing babies to horseback riding in Mexico, this app has it all.

So, what went viral this week?

Just Dance baby

TikTok user: uptjulieb

Likes: 11.6 million

People couldn’t believe their eyes when they saw this adorable toddler perfectly recreating Black Eyed Peas’ ‘Pump It’ on Just Dance. The baby’s face was deadly serious as he followed the steps exactly, and had the millions of viewers obsessing over the dancing prodigy in the comment section.

@uptjulieb

#babypumpitchallenge #fyp #babydorian

♬ original sound – Julie Brown

Horseback riding in Mexico

User: lizzyfromtheblock99

Likes: 2.6 million

It wouldn’t be TikTok if at least half the viral videos weren’t mildly concerning, and users didn’t know whether to laugh or cry when lizzyfromtheblock99 uploaded a video showing her atop a horse in Mexico, explaining that she has no recollection of how she got there.

She’s since uploaded a video explaining that she just uploaded it for her friends to laugh at, and that she’s safe and well.

@lizzyfromtheblock99

♬ original sound – Liz

Scaring the neighbourhood kids

User: thick.thighed.chickennug

Likes: 1 million

This TikTok user noticed there were some kids lurking outside on the street by her house, and in the spirit of chaos decided to give them a fright. However, not many people expected quite the gusto with which she made a sheep noise in their direction. As she moves to get a better view, the kids roller-skate at lightning speed into the distance.

@thick.thighed.chickennug

Excuse my potty mouth but I love scaring the local children #EasyDIY #fuckchildren #scarepranks

♬ original sound – Satanic.goat.girl

Evil stare baby

User: briallyse

Likes: 6.4 million

Babies seem to be an unending source of TikTok content, and this child went viral for a video of them turning slowly towards the camera with an intense stare.

Briallyse uploaded the video with a variety of sounds over the top, but the ‘Muffins in the Freezer’ remix version by far went the most viral.

@briaallyse

Posted this video a few times! Which song do you think it’s best with??😂 #fyp #thingskidsdo #thingsbabiesdo #christmassas #pickasong

♬ Muffins In The Freezer – Tiagz

Affectionate bird

User: monictr

Likes: 2.6 million

This video is equally as wholesome as it is bizarre, showing a huge bird fly up to a man on a boat, before they enjoy a very drawn out hug. It’s not clear if this user is the original source of the video, but their decision to pair it up with the song ‘Just the Two of Us’ was certainly a good one.

@monictr

♬ Just the Two of Us – Grover Washington, Jr.

With all these viral videos within the space of a week, it does not wonder that TikTok is becoming one of the most popular apps in the world, with no doubt that there are plenty more brilliant and bizarre videos coming each day.

YouTubers Logan Paul and Bryce Hall have responded to Austin McBroom after he issued a boxing challenge against them and Jake Paul, amid fan speculation over the next YouTube boxing fights.

In the past two years, YouTubers settling their feuds with a boxing match has become quite normal and, with bragging rights on the line, these influencers draw in millions of viewers to see who will come out on top.

Following the latest clash, which saw Jake Paul earn an impressive knockout victory over NBA star Nate Robinson, fans have been speculating which influencers could be next to fight it out in the ring.

Now, ACE Family’s Austin McBroom is throwing his hat in the ring.

Jake and Logan Paul
Jake Paul, Instagram
Austin McBroom responded to Jake Paul’s challenge, and even called out Logan Paul and Bryce Hall as well.

Jake Paul issued many challenges in his post-fight interview, even promising to face UFC champion Conor McGregor at some point. But, the likes of KSI and Austin McBroom were also mentioned, opening up plenty of possibilities.

Austin McBroom has now responded to Jake Paul’s challenge, telling him to forget about Conor McGregor and even threw out a few more notable names he would be willing to fight.

The ACE Family creator also addressed Logan Paul and Bryce Hall, claiming that the TikTok star was using “excuses” to dodge a potential fight with him.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Austin McBroom (@austinmcbroom)

“And Bryce Hall I heard all your excuses, you ain’t built for this,” he added, mocking the popular content creator, “I’ll let you keep ducking.”

McBroom even issued an open challenge to any other creators that would be willing to fight him, explaining, “everyone else who wants this smoke holla at me cuz these other lil boys straight ducks.”

Bryce Hall responds

Bryce Hall responds to Austin McBroom
Instagram: Bryce Hall
Bryce had a quick response for McBroom.

Bryce Hall was quick to respond to Austin McBroom’s callout, reposting his story shortly after and simply telling him to “shut up.”

Logan Paul also hit back, as a comment under McBroom’s post. Mocking him for wearing a muscle shirt, he wrote “Did you get any muscles with that shirt?”

Logan Paul comment on Austin McBroom post

However, while fans are pushing for a bout between Austin McBroom and Jake Paul, nothing has been confirmed, as of yet.