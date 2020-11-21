 The Mob’s Classify responds to backlash for smashing PS5 as a prank - Dexerto
The Mob’s Classify responds to backlash for smashing PS5 as a prank

Published: 21/Nov/2020 19:32

by Alan Bernal
classy froste the mob playstation 5
100T Classify YouTube

100 Thieves Classify PlayStation 5 The Mob

100 Thieves trickster Yan ‘Classify’ Shalomov came under fire after smashing a PlayStation 5 just to prank fellow The Mob member Erind ‘Froste’ Puka, as the next-gen console has been increasingly hard to obtain.

Classy pulled a fast one on his friend by switching Froste’s PS5 with another authentic console that was acquired through a reseller. Tempers flared once the prank actually went down, but it was all smiles once the curtain had been lifted.

However, some people online still didn’t like seeing the hammer come down on Sony’s latest PlayStation and have been taking aim at the YouTuber for pulling off the prank in the first place.

The replies to the video eventually prompted Classy to speak about the hate he was getting, addressing those who felt ‘insulted’ by the antics on display.

(Mobile users: Timestamp at 5:18)

“That PS5 prank was simply for a YT video. That’s all,” Classify said.” I only bought one, and from a reseller, and I in no way meant to insult anyone who can’t get one right now by smashing it in the video. I genuinely tried to get a reaction out of my roommate for the video and I did.

“That being said, I understand if your opinion about me changed and if you don’t like me because of that. I apologize.”

He also responded to people calling him “entitled and ungrateful for what (he has) in life,” pointing to how he communicates to his friends and fans about his gratitude on a daily basis.

YouTubers will go to extreme lengths to pull off a juicy bit of content. While the timing of the prank might have hit a sore spot for many, the value of this particular joke came because of the hefty PS5 shortage in the world and how much Froste cherished his.

President & CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, Jim Ryan, told TASS about the state of PS5 sales, saying: “Everything is sold. Absolutely everything is sold… I’m spending a lot more time on trying to increase supply to meet that demand.”

As the holidays near, PS5s are only going to get harder to find. This realization could be why so many took issue, but Classy reassured that he meant no offense with the prank.

TikToker Tayler Holder unveils dazzling “dream car” Lamborghini Huracan

Published: 21/Nov/2020 19:39

by Charlotte Colombo
tayler shows off car
Instagram: Tayler Holder

Tayler Holder TikTok

TikToker Tayler Holder is clearly enjoying the fruits of his labor, as he unveiled his brand new Lamborghini to fans and photographers during an outing to BOA Steakhouse.

As a former member of the Hype House, Holder has a huge and devoted fanbase. He boasts 5.6 million Instagram followers and 17 million on TikTok which includes snapshots into his life, relatable content as well as collaborations with the platform’s other stars, like Bryce Hall.

In a recent trip to BOA Steakhouse in LA, Holder caught up with reporters from The Hollywood Fix, where he excitedly told them that he “bought a new car today, so today is a good day”.

As the reporter speculated what kind of car Holder bought, he smoothly pointed out the white Lamborghini parked outside, which led to the reporter reacting with disbelief: “That’s not your car, Taylor!” before congratulating him.

Topic starts at 0:04

The vehicle is a Lamborghini Huracan, which boasts specifications like a 5.2 L V10 engine and a maximum speed of 201.3-201.9 mph. With the car’s retail price starting at over $240,000, it is clear that Holder is truly living the high life with his new purchase!

When asked about the purchase, the TikTok star said that it was a “long process”, admitting that the white Lambo was his “dream car”.

tayler lambo
YouTube: The Hollywood Fix
The sports car can reach a speed of over 200mph.

Indeed, a tweet from 2017 – which was posted before he achieved fame and fortune as an influencer – demonstrates that this statement is no exaggeration, as he posted several photos of a white Lamborghini while calling it his “dream car”.

Holder has been enjoying a lot of success in his life recently; not only is his social media presence stronger than ever, he also recently announced to fans that he was in a relationship with Charly Jordan, fellow TikToker and member of content house Clubhouse BH.

Since then, they’ve been making cute content together and have been appearing regularly on each other’s social media channels.

tayler charley
Instagram: Tayler Holder
Holder recently announced that he was in a relationship with Charley Jordan.

And now TikTok’s newest power couple gets to ride around in one of the nicest sports cars in the world.

Congratulations, Tayler!