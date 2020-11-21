 Shroud explains why he wouldn't care if he got a Twitch ban - Dexerto
Shroud explains why he wouldn’t care if he got a Twitch ban

Published: 21/Nov/2020 14:59

by Georgina Smith
Shroud faces the camera next to the Twitch logo
YouTube: Shroudy Rowdy

Popular streamer Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek has shared his interesting take on big streamers getting banned, saying that he probably wouldn’t care if he were to be banned because “it doesn’t really do anything.”

Twitch streamer xQc was banned from Twitch for seven days after being accused of stream sniping in Twitch Rivals. He was also banned from Twitch Rivals events for six months and had to forfeit his GlitchCon prize money.

But this most recent ban has got people thinking about how bans operate on Twitch more broadly, considering whether they actually have the desired effect on larger streamers.

Shroud has said about xQc’s ban specifically that “I actually didn’t think he was going to get banned. A lot of people were saying it was blown out of proportion. I think it was the opposite.”

xQc instagram photo
Instagram: xqcow1
xQc has become arguably the biggest name on Twitch in 2020.

But he also spoke about the effect of bans on huge streamers like Dr Disrespect, xQc and others, and claimed that a ban is actually not the worst thing in the world for big streamers.

“Getting banned doesn’t mean anything,” he began. “Dr Disrespect got banned for a month for streaming in a bathroom. He came back stronger than ever.”

He went on to explain that although he strives not to get banned, “if I did get banned, would I really care though? Probably not, because getting banned doesn’t really do anything. You take a little vacation, and you come back swinging.”

Topic starts at 0:55

“It’s weird how getting banned for a big streamer is a best case scenario, which basically makes zero sense,” he continued, before speaking on Twitch’s rules. “Twitch can’t really change the rules of how someone gets banned based off their top streamers, it’s not really fair. I’m just happy they’re keeping it consistent.”

It seems that the system intended to scold streamers actually ends up being better off for them, giving them a ‘vacation’ from streaming while knowing their follower base will be there waiting when they return.

Dixie D’Amelio apologizes for now-deleted TikTok which included slur

Published: 21/Nov/2020 14:51

by Connor Bennett
Dixie Damelio in her kitchen recording a YouTube video
YouTube: Dixie D'Amelio

Social media star Dixie D’Amelio has apologized for a now-deleted TikTok where she used a sound that contained a racial slur. 

While a number of stars have been borne out of TikTok’s success, none have been quite as successful as the D’Amelio’s – Charli and Dixie. 

The sisters have a combined 143 million followers on TikTok, and millions more combined across their Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube accounts. They’ve even got their own podcast on Spotify and a Keeping up with the Kardashians-like TV show in the works.

However, despite their success, it hasn’t been completely plain sailing. In November, the pair have come under fire – Charli for comments made about wanting to hit 100 million TikTok followers and Dixie for apparently being “disrespectful” about a dinner, and using a sound that contained racial slur during a now-deleted TikTok she has apologized for.

dixie and charli damelio on Instagram
Instagram: dixiedamelio
Charli and Dixie have seen unrivalled success on TikTok.

In the since-deleted video, Dixie was seen dancing by herself to a sound recorded by Trisha Paytas, where she used a racial slur while singing a song. 

The D’Amelio sister quickly deleted the video and responded in the comments that she used the sound to make a point and wasn’t trying to promote the use of a racist comment. 

She followed her own response up by taking to Twitter to issue a longer apology. “I posted a TikTok with the intention of making a point that didn’t need to be made,” Dixie tweeted on November 21. “I took it down and I sincerely apologize for posting it in the first place and am so thankful for everyone.”

Plenty of supportive comments rolled in for Dixie, though there were a few negative responses as well. She offered an additional comment in a follow-up tweet, saying the TikTok was “dumb and tone-deaf” of her.

Unlike her sister losing thousands of TikTok followers, Dixie doesn’t appear to have suffered any backlash from the post as she’s received plenty of appreciative replies on Twitter.

This is likely because Trisha, whose sound was used in the video, has been under fire herself for attacking Dixie’s sister, amid the ongoing drama.