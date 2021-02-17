Tfue’s brother JoogSquad forced to delete all of his YouTube videos

In a recent tweet, Jack ‘Joogsquad’ Tenney, the brother of Twith star Tfue, announced that YouTube contacted him and forced him to delete all of his videos off of his account, leaving his fans shocked and saddened by the news.

If you were a fan of content creator and YouTuber JoogSquad, then you’re probably going to be disappointed by this news.

The YouTuber, who’s real name is Jack Tenney, recently confirmed on Twitter that the video-sharing platform “gave him no choice” but to take down all of the videos on his channel, seemingly without warning. The JOOGSQUAD PPJT channel currently has 5.64 million subscribers, and visiting it currently greets viewers with a blank screen under the “Videos” section.

Today I woke up and got a notification from Youtube that gave me absolute no choice but to take every video I’ve ever filmed off YouTube temporarily. It was the hardest decision I’ve ever had to made. it saddens me deeply. But I really don’t have a choice. — Jack Tenney (@JoogSquad) February 17, 2021

“This is the hardest decision I’ve ever had to made,” said Tenney in the tweet. “It saddens me deeply. But I really don’t have a choice.”

Tenney then followed up the tweet, stating that “YouTube is nothing without its creators” and then questioning “how can they not see that?”

There are a couple of interesting points to make about this situation; The first is that it seems like at least some of the videos have been unlisted, rather than fully deleted, so if you still have the link, it’s possible to find them.

Youtube is nothing without its creators. How can they not see that. — Jack Tenney (@JoogSquad) February 17, 2021

The other thing that Tenney did mention in his tweet is that YouTube forced him to take down the videos on his channel down “temporarily,” so it’s possible that his uploads could be back sometime in the near future.

In addition to the possibility about when/if the videos will return, there’s also a bigger question looming around the whole situation. Without a confirmation or even a hint from Tenney, YouTube, or anyone else involved, no one really knows why the company asked him to temporarily remove his videos.

A few weeks back, Tenney and some other members of his channel got in trouble for changing the Hollywood sign near Los Angeles to read “Hollyboob,” resulting in him getting arrested for the act. It’s currently unknown whether or not that act has anything to do with this situation, although a video of the incident was posted to the channel.