Tfue’s brother JoogSquad forced to delete all of his YouTube videos

Published: 17/Feb/2021 22:05

by Tanner Pierce
Jack Tenney/YouTube

In a recent tweet, Jack ‘Joogsquad’ Tenney, the brother of Twith star Tfue, announced that YouTube contacted him and forced him to delete all of his videos off of his account, leaving his fans shocked and saddened by the news.

If you were a fan of content creator and YouTuber JoogSquad, then you’re probably going to be disappointed by this news.

The YouTuber, who’s real name is Jack Tenney, recently confirmed on Twitter that the video-sharing platform “gave him no choice” but to take down all of the videos on his channel, seemingly without warning. The JOOGSQUAD PPJT channel currently has 5.64 million subscribers, and visiting it currently greets viewers with a blank screen under the “Videos” section.

“This is the hardest decision I’ve ever had to made,” said Tenney in the tweet. “It saddens me deeply. But I really don’t have a choice.”

Tenney then followed up the tweet, stating that “YouTube is nothing without its creators” and then questioning “how can they not see that?”

There are a couple of interesting points to make about this situation; The first is that it seems like at least some of the videos have been unlisted, rather than fully deleted, so if you still have the link, it’s possible to find them.

The other thing that Tenney did mention in his tweet is that YouTube forced him to take down the videos on his channel down “temporarily,” so it’s possible that his uploads could be back sometime in the near future.

In addition to the possibility about when/if the videos will return, there’s also a bigger question looming around the whole situation. Without a confirmation or even a hint from Tenney, YouTube, or anyone else involved, no one really knows why the company asked him to temporarily remove his videos.

A few weeks back, Tenney and some other members of his channel got in trouble for changing the Hollywood sign near Los Angeles to read “Hollyboob,” resulting in him getting arrested for the act. It’s currently unknown whether or not that act has anything to do with this situation, although a video of the incident was posted to the channel.

Lil Nas X shares his life story with fans in surprising TikTok series

Published: 17/Feb/2021 21:26

by Virginia Glaze
Lil Nas x releases life story tiktoks
YouTube: James Charles

Viral music artist and all-around social media star Montero ‘Lil Nas X’ Hill has surprised his fanbase by sharing his life story in an unexpected series of inspiring TikTok videos.

Lil Nas X skyrocketed to fame in 2019 with the release of ‘Old Town Road,’ a humorous take on classic country music with a hip hop twist, which quickly took over the internet and radio stations all over the United States.

Ever since then, Nas has become a cultural icon in the net’s collective consciousness, consistently killing looks with his flashy fashion sense and releasing more original music that has proven to be a hit with fans.

While the star boasts an array of social media accounts, no one expected him to open up about his personal life via TikTok, of all places — but that’s exactly what happened in February 2021.

In a series of short videos, Lil Nas dove into his past, revealing that he’d become the first in his family to be accepted into college.

However, it wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows; during his college days, Nas suffered from hypochondria and constantly worried he would die of an illness, and his grandmother passed away.

A year later, he dropped out of college and moved in with his sister after finding happiness in making music — but after creating his first mixtape, his sister kicked him out of her home.

Claiming he was “feeling hopeless,” Lil Nas X then said he moved in with his brother, where domestic violence occurred “every day.”

In late 2018, the soon-to-be star released ‘Old Town Road.’ As he didn’t have the cash to promote his song, he used “memes” to get the track to go viral. Thanks to a TikTok trend that came about some time later, the song blew up in popularity, which led him to sign with Columbia Records in 2019.

“It took me places I never thought I could go,” Lil Nas said of his success with the song.

Thus far, Lil Nas X’s TikToks have been met with immense acclaim from fans, garnering hundreds of thousands of views in just two days’ time.

His success story is certainly inspiring, sparking courage and hope in the hearts of young creators everywhere thanks to his soul-baring videos.