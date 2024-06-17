Jynxzi apologizes after TikToker accuses him of copyright striking YouTube video

Jynxzi has apologized after a TikToker accused him of copyright striking a YouTube video showing his impression of the Twitch star.

On June 15, 2024, JacobWeeby posted a video to his TikTok revealing that he had uploaded a video of him making an impression of Jynxzi — only to receive a copyright strike after the Twitch star reacted to it on stream.

“It is my original content, but since Jynxzi reacted to my video live on stream I guess it’s his content now,” Jacob said. “I even gave him credit in the video.”

The copyright strike said, “DRM Protection on behalf of Jynxzi for aegis.tm.” Jynxzi signed a partnership with Aegis.tm, a copyright protection service, in September 2023.

Article continues after ad

Jacob’s TikTok video about the copyright strike garnered over 3.5M views since being uploaded, and after Jynxzi inevitably saw it, he did what he could to help.

Jacob shared an update on the situation, revealing that Jynxzi reached out to him to take care of everything. Jynxzi removed the copyright strike, and DM’d the TikToker to apologize.

Article continues after ad

“I just wanted to follow up and be fair, and accept his apology publicly,” Jacob said. “Just to be clear, I’m not trying to cancel Jynxzi at all and I’m not wishing for his downfall.

“Part of being human is admitting your mistakes and apologizing, and I wish him the best in his streaming career.”

Article continues after ad

Users quickly flooded the comments on Jacob’s update video, sharing their thoughts on the whole situation.

“Jynxzi as his own person is a genuine and supportive dude, the business side of things is just hard to deal with with so much content being created at the same time with him being the main topic of it,” one user replied.

Another said: “Damn! Two grown adults handling a issue on social media quickly and politely with no bad blood or beef. Am I dreaming?”

Jynxzi’s far from the first creator to have unwanted copyright strikes happen on YouTube. Back in 2022, IShowSpeed called out a company for issuing “false copyrights” to fans posting his YouTube clips.

Article continues after ad