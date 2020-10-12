 TEKKEN responds after viral UFC KO leads to fighting game comparisons - Dexerto
TEKKEN responds after viral UFC KO leads to fighting game comparisons

Published: 12/Oct/2020 20:06

by Michael Gwilliam
UFC fighter performs Tekken move
UFC/Tekken

Fighting Games UFC

The official TEKKEN Twitter account has responded after fighting game fans started comparing a legendary UFC KO that went viral over the weekend to a move from the franchise.

On Saturday, October 10, UFC Middleweight sensation Joaquin Buckley scored one of the most outrageous knockouts in history against his opponent, Impa Kasanganay.

During the second round of the fight, Kasanganay caught Buckley’s foot as he attempted a body kick. However, the fighter was quick to improvise and turned his precarious position to his advantage by firing off a 360-degree spin kick to his adversary’s jaw, resulting in a brilliant KO.

The knockout went viral both in and out of the MMA world, with many folks commenting on the extraordinary feat – one group in particular being fighting game fans.

In a tweet by user ‘high_light,’ a video of the knockout plays, and is then followed by a clip of TEKKEN’s Lee Chaolan performing the Mist Trap Throw.

“Buckley landed literal TEKKEN sh*t last night,” the account captioned the video.

After the video got some attention on Twitter, even the official TEKKEN account took note and quote-tweeted the video with its own amusing caption. “*clears throat* 𝙆.𝙊,” they said, further spreading the already-viral moment.

The Mist Trap Throw has proven to be a difficult move to perform in-game, with many fighting game blogs and videos providing tutorials for players. However, thanks to the UFC, both the move and Lee Chaolan may be getting a bit of a boost in popularity.

The only thing crazier would be a UFC fighter literally pulling off a Hadouken from Street Fighter in the octagon.

Nonetheless, we can’t wait to see what other crazy moves Joaquin Buckley has in his arsenal, and if he can bring them to the table the next time he squares off against an opponent.

Kanye West asks Joe Rogan to record live JRE podcast episode with him

Published: 12/Oct/2020 18:48

by Brent Koepp
joe rogan kanye west
YouTube: PowerfulJRE / BigBoyTV

Joe Rogan Kanye West

Popular rapper Kanye West has made it known that he wants to appear on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast. On October 12, the music icon publicly asked the UFC commentator on Twitter to call him to schedule an interview for the hit show.

The Joe Rogan Experience continues to be the top podcast in the world, boasting millions of subscribers across YouTube and various platforms. The comedian has featured guests ranging from Tesla CEO Elon Musk, to lead Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler.

Advertisement

It seems as though the show could add wildly popular artist Kanye West to that list soon. The 21-time Grammy Award winner tweeted at the host and told him to schedule an interview as early as the week beginning October 12.

kanye west interview
YouTube: Nick Cannon
The popular artist may soon be a guest on the Joe Rogan podcast.

Kanye West wants to go on the Joe Rogan podcast

Listeners of the JRE podcast will know that Rogan has tried to get West on it numerous times. In 2019, the host revealed that an interview had not yet happened due to the artist being “complicated.”

Advertisement

However, it looks like the rap star is finally ready to go on show, as on October 12, he made a post on Twitter directed at the 53-year-old.

“Would love to go on Joe Rogan’s podcast LIVE this week I have my team trying to get your number Joe I’m in Calabassas Let’s do this my friend,” he tweeted.

The callout also featured a viral clip from a March 2019 episode where Rogan described his previous conversation with Kanye West. “I talked to him on the phone, where it was a stream of consciousness that was so intense,” he said.

The artist’s tweet also featured a “ski” emoji, which appears to be a reference to another podcast segment about him from February. In it, the commentator stated, “Kanye wants to get know me. We’ll do it. He’s a really nice guy, man. I’m not in a rush.”

Advertisement

(Topic starts at 00:51.)

At the time of writing, Rogan has yet to respond to the interview request. However, he has told viewers on numerous occasions that he really wants to sit down with the Grammy artist, making this look like an inevitability.

It’s unclear though if the JRE podcast’s move to Texas in September will be a conflict, as West stated he is currently in California. Although, the two states are a short flight away so perhaps the host will fly back to his old studio for this epic interview.