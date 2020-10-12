TEKKEN responds after viral UFC KO leads to fighting game comparisons - Dexerto

The official TEKKEN Twitter account has responded after fighting game fans started comparing a legendary UFC KO that went viral over the weekend to a move from the franchise.

On Saturday, October 10, UFC Middleweight sensation Joaquin Buckley scored one of the most outrageous knockouts in history against his opponent, Impa Kasanganay.

During the second round of the fight, Kasanganay caught Buckley’s foot as he attempted a body kick. However, the fighter was quick to improvise and turned his precarious position to his advantage by firing off a 360-degree spin kick to his adversary’s jaw, resulting in a brilliant KO.

The knockout went viral both in and out of the MMA world, with many folks commenting on the extraordinary feat – one group in particular being fighting game fans.

THE MOST UNBELIEVABLE KO IN UFC HISTORY 🤯 #UFCFightIsland5 pic.twitter.com/O7BOJg8h9c — UFC (@ufc) October 10, 2020

In a tweet by user ‘high_light,’ a video of the knockout plays, and is then followed by a clip of TEKKEN’s Lee Chaolan performing the Mist Trap Throw.

“Buckley landed literal TEKKEN sh*t last night,” the account captioned the video.

After the video got some attention on Twitter, even the official TEKKEN account took note and quote-tweeted the video with its own amusing caption. “*clears throat* 𝙆.𝙊,” they said, further spreading the already-viral moment.

The Mist Trap Throw has proven to be a difficult move to perform in-game, with many fighting game blogs and videos providing tutorials for players. However, thanks to the UFC, both the move and Lee Chaolan may be getting a bit of a boost in popularity.

The only thing crazier would be a UFC fighter literally pulling off a Hadouken from Street Fighter in the octagon.

Nonetheless, we can’t wait to see what other crazy moves Joaquin Buckley has in his arsenal, and if he can bring them to the table the next time he squares off against an opponent.