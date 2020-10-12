 UFC fighter wants to complete the Pokemon Sword and Shield Pokedex - Dexerto
Pokemon

UFC fighter wants to complete the Pokemon Sword and Shield Pokedex

Published: 12/Oct/2020 14:49 Updated: 12/Oct/2020 14:51

by Paul Cot
Pokemon Sword & Shield

Pokemon trainers come in all shapes, sizes, races, and nationalities. Those who play the popular Pokemon games come from all walks of life and that even includes UFC fighters.

You would think people who fight in a cage for a living wouldn’t be the type to want to complete the ever-growing Pokedex, but KB Bhullar is the exception. In a scrum during the build-up to his October 10th fight on the UFC Fight Island 5 card, he couldn’t help but talk about his Pokemon hobby.

“I just finished sitting on a unicorn floaty playing my Nintendo Switch in the pool,” the MMA fighter shared. Later in the scrum, a reporter asked “The Bengal” what game he was playing. “I was playing Pokemon Shield. I’m trying to complete the Pokedex right now, it’s a big thing. It’s a big goal of mine. If there’s a goal of mine this trip, it’s that.”

Another reporter queried whether his goal should be winning the fight, to which Bhullar clarified: “Win at all costs, that is the primary goal. Then secondarily we’ve got to complete that Pokedex, man.”

Pokemon trainer or fighter?

Usually, during fight week, the fighters are asked fighting related topics but in this instance, a couple of the reports seemed intrigued about Bhullar’s other eye-opening hobby. One asked how much he had completed.

“I had the Isle of Armor open up (the Pokemon Sword and Shield first DLC). I paid an extra 40 bucks to download that, so now I’ve opened up a whole new avenue of Pokemon over there. But I’d say I’m at like 65%, I think. I’ve been hammering away in the morning, it’s been going good.”

The questions about Pokemon didn’t stop there, though. He was then asked if he has completed the Pokedex in any other games. “I haven’t, no. Because my parents always took away my Gameboy away as a kid because I got too into it.”

Unfortunately, Bhullar lost his fight but this was against Tom Breese who is a UFC veteran. That was Bhullar’s first loss in an MMA fight which now takes his professional record to 8-1.

Hopefully, the Canadian will get another chance in the UFC and he’ll get to complete that Pokedex soon. After all, Pokemon Sword and Shield’s second DLC, The Crown Tundra, is coming out on October 22.

Is Kalos Region finally coming to Pokemon Sword and Shield?

Published: 11/Oct/2020 15:04

by Paul Cot

Pokemon Sword & Shield

A return to the Kalos region has been rumored ever since Pokemon Sword and Shield released in late 2019. Nearly a year and two DLCs later though, trainers don’t know whether they will be traveling to Kalos anytime soon.

Everything seemed to align for a return to the Pokemon X and Y stomping grounds. Even Junichi Masuda himself seemed to tease Kalos on Twitter.

Advertisement

Looking back at it, it was certainly understandable why so many trainers thought Kalos was coming for a second time. In addition to Masuda’s supposed tease, there was a whole host of other indications which we’ll break down now.

Galar and Kalos geographical location

It is clear that the Galar region is based on Great Britain. Equally, it is hardly a secret that Kalos is based on France.

Advertisement

This is the first and most obvious reason as to why the two could be linked. There’s a lot more though, beyond just geographical convenience.

France Kalos
u/googolplexbyte
Not that it’s really needed but here’s the Kalos region with an actual backdrop of France…

Unfinished Gen 6 story

The story surrounding Pokemon X and Y is based on a war with an unnamed region. This region never gets revealed, either.

Whether this was intentional for another Pokemon game down the line (now) or sheer laziness is unknown. At the very least it seems strange that something so important goes unexplained.

Advertisement

It has also been suggested that the initial stages of the Pokemon Sword and Shield development would have begun in 2013. This is when Pokemon X and Y was released, perhaps adding further evidence the vagueness (or incomplete) story was intentional.

Kalos Galar CavesThe caves in Kalos and Galar do look remarkably similar…

Couriway Station

Interestingly there is an unused train station in Kalos’ Couriway Town. The train station remains unusable for the entirety of the game and it is never explained why.

Trains are also how trainers travel around the Galar region. This could be chalked up as coincidence, after all trains are hardly rare, but in addition to everything else it’s definitely noteworthy.

Advertisement

Just to add the significance of the train station, both games have similar caves which train tracks run through. Many would reasonably come to the conclusion that the two link in some way.

When looking at the Galar map there isn’t any obvious location that the train tracks would link to Kalos but that doesn’t mean it there isn’t. Naturally a lot of trainers would look at the south of Galar but maybe this isn’t where you should be looking.

Advertisement

The Galar region is actually the UK but upside down. This means that if Kalos is indeed connected that it could via the north. So, maybe the secret of Kalos lies in the Tower District.

DLC or new game?

With rumors rife of a third DLC coming to Pokemon Sword and Shield, trainers will be hopeful that it will be as something as big as the Kalos region. However, that is a lot of content for a DLC, although it will almost certainly cost in addition to the current Expansion Pass.

Nevertheless, a third Sword and Shield DLC (if there is one) could be something smaller like the Isle of Armor or Crown Tundra. With so much pointing towards Kalos though, it is hard to believe we won’t see it again in some form.

So, if it isn’t in a DLC, then could it be part of a new game entirely? The Pokemon Company have said nothing about it but it’s more than possible.

That new game will have to compete with a Pokemon Diamond Pearl remake and sequel to Pokemon Let’s Go, however, as both seem inevitable at some point.

There are just too many tie ins with Kalos to ignore. The other alternative is the Pokemon Company had a return to Kalos ready to go but have decided to shelve it. Perhaps more will be revealed soon.