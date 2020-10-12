UFC fighter wants to complete the Pokemon Sword and Shield Pokedex - Dexerto

Pokemon trainers come in all shapes, sizes, races, and nationalities. Those who play the popular Pokemon games come from all walks of life and that even includes UFC fighters.

You would think people who fight in a cage for a living wouldn’t be the type to want to complete the ever-growing Pokedex, but KB Bhullar is the exception. In a scrum during the build-up to his October 10th fight on the UFC Fight Island 5 card, he couldn’t help but talk about his Pokemon hobby.

“I just finished sitting on a unicorn floaty playing my Nintendo Switch in the pool,” the MMA fighter shared. Later in the scrum, a reporter asked “The Bengal” what game he was playing. “I was playing Pokemon Shield. I’m trying to complete the Pokedex right now, it’s a big thing. It’s a big goal of mine. If there’s a goal of mine this trip, it’s that.”

Another reporter queried whether his goal should be winning the fight, to which Bhullar clarified: “Win at all costs, that is the primary goal. Then secondarily we’ve got to complete that Pokedex, man.”

Pokemon trainer or fighter?

Usually, during fight week, the fighters are asked fighting related topics but in this instance, a couple of the reports seemed intrigued about Bhullar’s other eye-opening hobby. One asked how much he had completed.

“I had the Isle of Armor open up (the Pokemon Sword and Shield first DLC). I paid an extra 40 bucks to download that, so now I’ve opened up a whole new avenue of Pokemon over there. But I’d say I’m at like 65%, I think. I’ve been hammering away in the morning, it’s been going good.”

The questions about Pokemon didn’t stop there, though. He was then asked if he has completed the Pokedex in any other games. “I haven’t, no. Because my parents always took away my Gameboy away as a kid because I got too into it.”

Unfortunately, Bhullar lost his fight but this was against Tom Breese who is a UFC veteran. That was Bhullar’s first loss in an MMA fight which now takes his professional record to 8-1.

Hopefully, the Canadian will get another chance in the UFC and he’ll get to complete that Pokedex soon. After all, Pokemon Sword and Shield’s second DLC, The Crown Tundra, is coming out on October 22.