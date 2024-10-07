Who is Mei Leung on TikTok? Influencer goes viral for revealing how much money she spends

A TikToker named Mei Leung has gone viral for sharing her luxurious lifestyle on the app, including how much money she spends in a month.

It’s not uncommon for influencers to live extravagant lifestyles. While it’s still a pretty new concept to be able to make money from social media accounts, it pays well, with some of the biggest social media stars being millionaires.

However, some influencers have gone viral for sharing their already luxurious lifestyle with the world, which is what’s earning them their following.

One of these influencers is Mei Leung, who has sparked a lot of questions after going viral for revealing how much money she spends during a month while living in New York City.

Mei Leung goes viral for revealing how much she spends

On October 6, TikToker Mei Leung posted a TikTok video outlining everything she spent during the month of September while living in New York City.

Viewers were shocked when she mentioned things like paying $8,900 for her mortgage, $2,000 for private pilates lessons, and $48,429.53 for her clubbing/having fun category, with everything totaling $85,452.53.

The next day, Mei brought her brother in for a video where he also shared how much he’d spent during the month of September.

While his monthly total was about $70,000 less than his sister’s, he still spent $3007.46 on food, 3,982.91 on travel and transportation, and $6,831.94 on shopping.

What is her job?

After posting several videos breaking down how much money she’s spent during a night out, or unboxing luxurious items, many viewers are wondering what Mei does for a living in order to afford her lifestyle.

To this day, Mei has not revealed what she does for a living. While one can assume she earns money from her social media platforms, with her TikTok having over 104.5 thousand followers, fans are still assuming she has other incomes.

Who are her parents?

After Mei went viral, several commentators claimed she got her money from her parents, saying that her mom was fashion designer Vera Wang. However, this is not true and Mei Leung is not Vera Wang’s daughter.

Even though Mei has kept quiet about who her parents are, Vera Wang’s two daughters, Cecilia Becker and Josephine Becker, have been in the public eye for years.

Despite this, the comments on Mei’s videos always have someone speculating who her parents are, with Vera Wang being the most common assumption.