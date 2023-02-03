Teacher fired for classroom OnlyFans video reveals “revenge” on woman who exposed her

A former teacher who was fired after she was caught filming OnlyFans videos on students’ desks with her husband is promising to get revenge on her former friend who exposed her.

Ex-Arizona science teacher Samantha Peer, better known by her alias ‘Khloe Karter,’ went viral last year after she lost her job over a spicy OnlyFans video she filmed in her classroom.

In addition to being fired from the school, Karter was banned from OnlyFans for filming in a public area, resulting in her being forced to move to rival websites to sell her videos.

While Karter has been able to make a substantial amount of money through her content, she hasn’t forgiven her former friend who exposed her and revealed a revenge plot to get even.

Banned OnlyFans teacher reveals revenge plot on ex-friend

In a post on Twitter, Karter shocked viewers by claiming that both she and her former friend’s husband work out at the same gym in the morning.

“Karma is coming you, f**king c**t,” she said with a sly smiling emoji, indicating she had something planned.

Khloe Karter was banned from OnlyFans for filming videos in school.

While many fans thought this meant she was going to try to sleep with her former friend’s husband as a way to get even, Karter denied this was the case.

In a follow-up post, Karter explained how she wouldn’t be going after her former friend’s husband, because she’s been in a good relationship for a decade and doesn’t want to be intimate with someone who has been with a “slimy weasel.”

“My revenge was to buy her sh*tty food truck when she goes out of business,” she said, adding that it would be happening soon.

After she buys the truck, however, that’s when the fun would begin, as the former teacher announced she plans to “host a shooting party in the desert with it.”

The idea of blasting away at a food truck belonging to a former friend is certainly one way to spend an afternoon, but so far, it doesn’t seem like Karter has pulled the trigger on that acquisition just yet.

We’ll have to see if Karter can end up getting her revenge or if this food truck remains in her arch-nemesis’s hands.