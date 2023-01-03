Food truck with Super Mario Kart setup for waiting customers goes viral

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at brianna.reeves@dexerto.com.

A Texas-based food truck has gone viral because of the Super Mario Kart setup that waiting customers can play on.

Combining food with gaming-centric entertainment is far from a novel idea. Establishments such as Chuck E. Cheese have long allowed families to eat and enjoy games under the same roof.

And eateries like Dave & Buster’s have tackled a similar premise with more adult-oriented fare. Barcades aren’t far beyond in this regard, either.

But how can food trucks hope to corner the market in their own right? One mobile establishment in the Dallas-Fort Worth area seems to have figured it out.

Food truck lets customers play Super Mario Kart while waiting

Reddit user TheGuyAtGameStop recently shared a photo that has the r/gaming subreddit buzzing. The image depicts a customer playing Super Mario Kart while waiting for their order at Munchies Food Truck in Denton, Texas.

However, this isn’t a player booting the title up through their Switch’s Nintendo Switch Online service. Munchies provides the Super Mario Kart setup via a big-screen television mounted near the window. It’s an interesting sight.

The comments to the Reddit post are filled with people joking that they’d purposefully wait for their food a while longer to finish playing.

However, one person, speaking from experience at a different establishment, noted that it all sounds fun until you “realize how little the controllers get sanitized.”

The thread hasn’t been up a full day, yet it’s already gone viral online. At the time of writing, the post has garnered more than 31,000 upvotes.

Evidently, the love for Mario Kart – no matter the generation – isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.