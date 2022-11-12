Who is Samantha Peer on TikTok? Teacher scandal explained

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at [email protected]

Middle school teacher Samantha Peer has been trending on TikTok for all the wrong reasons. Here is everything we know.

A Lake Havasu City couple, who are both teachers, have been terminated from their employment for purportedly making explicit content on school grounds.

Samantha Peer filmed the inappropriate content with her husband Dillion Peer, and shared it to her TikTok and Instagram accounts. As a result, students who were following the teacher on the platforms were able to watch the video, which led to the teachers’ expulsion.

The Lake Havasu Unified School District Human Resources stated in their report, that Samantha and Dillion were fired on October 31 and November 4, 2022, respectively.

Thunderbolt Middle School Credit: Thunderbolt Middle School

According to a Lake Havasu student’s mother, the clip showed the teachers performing adult acts on the school desks.

Kristina Minor, one of the parents, said: “That was my friend’s daughter’s desk. And she is mortified over the situation. [The teacher] doesn’t care knowing students have seen her everything and on students’ desks.

“I’m a taxpayer. I am not paying these teachers to film p*rnography. They’re being paid to teach our kids, and set high standards for them.”

School alerts parents about incident

On November 7, the Thunderbolt administration, where Samantha worked, sent an email to parents about students sharing the explicit footage with each other.

The email read: “The images depicted did not happen during the school day and the person depicted no longer works for LHUSD.”

Thunderbolt Middle School also requested parents remove the explicit content from their children’s phones and counsel their children about appropriately using technology.

Samantha reportedly had an OnlyFans account under a different name, and used social media platforms like TikTok to promote her content.

Alea Bilski, a parent from the Lake Havasu school district, said she discovered Samantha had a link to her OnlyFans account on social media accounts under her real name. She also claimed the school only alerted parents after she posted about it on Facebook.