Tayler Holder claims TikTok fame is worse than people think: “I feel like a robot”

TikTok star Tayler Holder has warned those who dream to have the life of an influencer, telling them that it’s “really not what you think it is” and that it’s made him “the lowest [he’s] ever been in his life.”

24-year-old Tayler Holder is a hugely popular influencer on TikTok, with over 20 million followers on that account alone, and an additional six million on his Instagram.

Although it hasn’t been long, Holder has had a busy career so far, and even joined in on the influencer boxing hype back in 2021 when he fought AnEsonGib as part of the Battle of the Platforms event.

However, on January 23, the TikTok star gave his opinion on what it’s like to be a popular influencer on his Instagram story, revealing it’s not all it’s cracked up to be.

“To any upcoming influencers or people that dream to have this life, please know it’s really not what you think it is at all,” he began. “Having millions of followers and millions of $ is cool, but please don’t let that blind you. I have been one of the most successful people in this space and it has truly made me the lowest I’ve ever been in my life.”

He continued: “It’s f**ked up everything. It’s affected my relationship with my family. It’s affected friendships, and it’s mentally put me in a place I never thought I would ever be in my life. I feel like a robot. I’m doing everything in my life I could have ever dreamed of and still feel so empty. I’ve completely lost myself trying to find something that I thought was so amazing.”

Holder also reached out to anyone who is in the same boat as him. “And for anyone I’m talking to out there that feels this same way, please reach out to me cause you’re not alone. I would love to pray for you guys.”

While some commenters sympathized with the influencer, others described him as “privileged.”