TikTok’s ‘That’s Not My Name’ trend goes viral: Reese Witherspoon, Drew Barrymore & more

Reese Witherspoon, Drew Barrymore, and dozens of other celebrities are taking over the “That’s not my name” TikTok trend to show all the characters they’ve played in the past.

Alongside TikTok-made celebrities like Addison Rae and the D’Amelio sisters, you’ll find mainstream TV and movie stars like Reese Witherspoon, Zooey Deschanel, Drew Barrymore, and tons more on the popular app.

These celebrities use their channel to continuously provide content and interact directly with fans from all over the world.

Now, many of the actresses have begun uploading videos using the “that’s not my name” trend to show off the acting gigs they become known for.

TV and movie stars take over TikTok

Set to the chorus of The Ting Ting’s popular song from 2008, the mainstream celebrities have amassed millions of views on their videos.

Here are the lyrics to the clip used in the viral uploads:

They call me hell

They call me Stacey

They call me Her

They call me Jane

That’s not my name (repeat)

Reese Witherspoon showcased clips from her various acting gigs, including her iconic roles as Elle Woods in Legally Blonde and June Carter Cash in Walk the Line.

Jennifer Garner joined the trend at the end of January, showcasing her roles as Vanessa Loring in Juno and Elektra in the self-titled movie.

Drew Barrymore was one of the first actresses to do the trend, displaying clips of her iconic acting gigs including her role as Lucy Whitmore in 50 First Dates.

She also gave fans a glimpse at a few characters she played when she was just a kid.

Tons of other celebs have jumped on the trend as well, including Chloe Grace Moretz, Hayley Kiyoko, Alicia Silverstone, and Victoria Justice.

If you’d like to check out more of TikTok’s viral trends, learn more about various creators, and keep up with the platform’s latest news — head over to our hub.