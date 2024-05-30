Luke Littler calls out TikTok star as darts sensation wants crossover boxing fight

Teenage darts player Luke Littler has named TikTok star ‘Beavo’ (Brandon Beavis) as someone who he would like to fight as he declared his interest in getting into the boxing ring.

Littler, 17, has taken the darts world by storm. The youngster made it to the final of the World Darts Championship and went on to win the Premier League in what has been a meteoric rise in the sport.

The Brit’s rise to fame has also extended beyond darts as he became a vital member of Girth N Turf FC, the EA Sports Pro Clubs team taking over the internet.

But now it seems that Littler has his eyes on yet another sport. Alongside throwing darts with Michael van Gerwen and playing EA FC with Wayne Rooney – the teen wants to become the latest sporting star to try his hand at boxing.

“I’d love to. Why not,” Littler told the MMA Hour when asked if he wanted to take part in a boxing match. “I tried it like once or twice when I was younger.”

Pressed on who he would like to fight, he said: “It’s like a proper person, it’s not a darts player. Do I like him? Nah. Beavo.”

Host, Ariel Helwani, had never heard of the TikTok star before, prompting Littler to explain that, “He just swallows potatoes whole on TikTok. He had like a Sunday roast whole as well. I don’t like him. He actually messaged me on TikTok saying do you want to get a kebab together, I just ignored him.

“He used to get millions of views but now he’s only getting 100k, 200k. I don’t know what the turning point was, he just fell off.”

Beavo hits back at Luke Littler

After seeing the video of Littler, Beavo, the 23-year-old who became famous for eating his food without chewing, hit back at the teen as he took to TikTok to make his feelings clear over the latest comments.

“Lukey Littler, what the hell are you doing calling big Beavo out,” he said. “I’ve seen you on a podcast calling me out. Bro, you followed me and I had you on follow back. I followed you back and thought, ‘Bro, do you want to eat some kebabs together?’ because you’re a fat man.

“You’re calling me out for a boxing match? I’ve got everyone lining up… Why does everyone hate me? It’s the Angry Ginge gang (founder of Girth N Turf FC).

“Listen, Luke Littler, go back to darts. Go back to playing FIFA [EA FC] with Ginge. Spend all your wages on FIFA points and whatever you do. Get in the gym mate, you’re probably too heavy for me to even fight.

“It’s going to be a busy Misfits tour for me when I get in the ring.”

Beavo is expected to fight Danny Aarons later this year as part of Misfits Boxing, but no fight has yet been officially confirmed.

