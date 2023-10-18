MoistCr1TiKal slams “punching bag” Dillon Danis for “pathetic” Logan Paul fight

MoistCr1TiKal didn’t hold back his thoughts on the “pathetic” fight between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis in his most recent YouTube video.

The fight, which ended in controversy, saw ex-Bellator fighter Dillon Danis disqualified in the final round after failing to take down and guillotine choke Logan Paul. Security rushed into the ring to halt the action, leading to a disqualification for Danis that ended up costing popular streamer xQc in a big way.

Unsurprisingly, the fight was and still is a major talking point, with Danis claiming that he “won the war” and Paul revealing that he regrets choosing Danis as his opponent.

And now MoistCr1TiKal has shared his thoughts on the event, although he admitted that he wasn’t “super enthusiastic” to do so.

MoistCr1TiKal began by stating, “First and foremost, I’m proud to say I passed the Turing test. I proved my sentience by being smart enough not to get scammed into paying money for this because I knew it was going to be a snoozefest. This had no chance of being entertaining.

“There was no world where Dillon would win this,” MoistCr1TiKal said. “This isn’t an anime where an underpowered character can perform well just by believing hard enough.”

And he certainly didn’t mince words when discussing Danis’ performance, likening it to more of a circus act than that of a professional fighter. “He turns everything he’s a part of into a circus. He couldn’t have made himself look more like a clown even if he wore a red nose and honked it in the middle of the match.”

He further added, “Watching the highlights of this fight, it seems like you’re watching Logan Paul training footage, but his punching bag is animatronic, so it moves a bit. Half of the time, Dillon Danis is just covering up and letting Logan wail on him.”

Even the official Compubox data left a scathing review of the Danis’ performance in an attached note, saying, “This was Danis’s first professional boxing match, and it showed. Danis averaged 12 punches thrown and 3 punches landed per round. Danis landed 16 punches over five rounds. Other than take-down attempts, Paul beat Danis by wide margins in every statistical category tracked by CompuBox.”

Despite the harsh critique, MoistCr1TiKal acknowledged Danis’ ability to draw attention and generate sales for events. “I know this won’t be the last time we see Dillon Danis in a big boxing promotion because, even though he’s ineffective, he’s good at getting people to purchase events.”

While the fight may have been a commercial success, it’s clear that for many, including MoistCr1TiKal, it left much to be desired in terms of actual boxing entertainment.