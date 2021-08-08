Tana Mongeau stuns TikTok with viral Demi Lovato kiss

Fans on TikTok are baffled after YouTuber Tana Mongeau uploaded a video of her kissing singer Demi Lovato at a party, with the post quickly going viral on the app.

Tana Mongeau has entertained YouTube viewers for years with her wild storytimes, racking up over 5 million subscribers on the platform alone.

Her career has been hugely successful too, and since starting out on YouTube she’s gone on to develop a presence on other platforms like Twitter, Instagram, as well as TikTok. She even recently started up her own podcast titled CANCELLED.

However, she caught fans by surprise on August 7 when she uploaded a video to her TikTok account of her and singer Demi Lovato kissing at Paris Hilton’s party, with the caption, “how we are off-camera 24/7.”

Many were baffled by the seemingly random combination, with some commenting on Tana’s inclination towards Disney stars.

“She went from shakin it up w Bella to takin a chance with w Sonny,” one commenter wrote, referring to Tana’s ex Bella Thorne and Demi’s Disney work.

Some were confused about how the video ended up happening, with one fan writing, “how did this duo even come to be?” with Tana responding: “the moment we met forever ago we knew bby.”

Others joked that “Tana literally knows everyone,” with many unaware that they knew each other prior to seeing the video.

While the comments are full of people confused by the duo, the post shows no signs of slowing down, taking over the internet with more than 6 million views and 900,000 likes on TikTok alone.