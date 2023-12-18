Tana Mongeau responds after fans accuse her of “ruining” Steamies Awards

Tana Mongeau is coming under fire after hosting H3H3’s ‘Steamies’ Awards, with many fans blasting the creator over her “horrible” jokes and behavior on stage.

It’s the end of the year, and that means it’s also award season. As everyone looks to wrap up this year’s best moments, others gathered together to recognize some of the worst moments to come out of the social media space in 2023.

Enter H3H3’s ‘Steamies’ Awards, which had award categories for ‘Spiciest Drama,’ ‘Worst Brainrot Discourse,’ and even ‘Worst Apology.’ The Awards took place on the evening of December 17 for a packed house at the Dolby Theater.

Hosting the evening’s festivities were Ethan and Hila Klein, alongside Jeff Wittek, Tana Mongeau, and even that famous Logan Paul lookalike.

Instagram: jeffwittek Tana Mongeau hosted the 2023 Steamies alongside Jeff Wittek and the famous Logan Paul lookalike.

Tana Mongeau under fire for “horrible” Steamies jokes

While fans were extremely excited for the event, it looks like quite a few viewers ended up being unhappy with Mongeau’s behavior during the show. Plenty pointed out that Mongeau kept talking over her other hosts, on top of making certain comments and jokes about self-harm that made some members in the audience uncomfortable.

“This is one of the biggest trainwrecks I’ve ever witnessed live on the internet,” one viewer said on Reddit. “Bless her heart when she wakes up tomorrow.”

“It’s so horrible,” another said. “I was so excited for the live Steamies, but I literally cannot watch anymore. They need to get her off stage for her own good and the good of everyone in the audience.”

Yet another fan reached out to Tana on Twitter/X, writing, “Tana, love you so much, but please stop. You’re ruining the show.”

It wasn’t long before Tana addressed the criticism. “Okay, I’ll shut the f*ck up,” she replied to the Twitter user.

Tana followed up her response with another post, writing, “I’m in trouble, idk how to do this. I love everyone xo.”

Thus far, Tana hasn’t made any other comments regarding the backlash — but fans can tune into her podcast over the next couple days if they want to hear her possibly discuss the event with co-host Brooke Schofield.